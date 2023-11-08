Culture to Color wins West Volusia Wellness Awards
Culture To Color, LLC ® excels at "Chamber Goes PINK: West Volusia Wellness Awards," held in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, honoring 8 dimensions of wellness.
Winning these awards validates our commitment to a healthier and more vibrant West Volusia Community. It inspires us to persevere in our mission to create community through creative engagement.”DELAND, FL, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture To Color, LLC ®, a dedicated member of the DeLand & Greater West Volusia Chamber of Commerce's Wellness Initiative Network (WIN), is proud to announce its recent achievements at "The Chamber Goes PINK: West Volusia Wellness Awards." This event, held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, recognized businesses for their commitment to wellness in eight dimensions.
— Bibi LeBlanc Founder and CEO at Culture To Color, LLC ®
Culture To Color, LLC ® is thrilled to have won two prestigious awards at "The Chamber Goes PINK: West Volusia Wellness Awards." The awards include the 2023 SEO Superstar Provider Award and the 2023 Pink Diamond Provider Award, recognizing Culture To Color's® exceptional commitment to promoting wellness across all eight dimensions of well-being in the West Volusia Community. These accolades affirm Culture To Color’s® dedication to improving community well-being and highlight their role as a wellness leader in the region.
"Winning these awards validates our commitment to promoting a healthier and more vibrant West Volusia Community. And it inspires us to persevere in our mission of creating community through creative engagement, as we firmly believe that a healthier community is a stronger community," said Bibi LeBlanc Founder and CEO at Culture To Color, LLC ®.
The West Volusia Wellness Awards event, held at the picturesque Stetson Baptist Christian Church and School in DeLand, Florida, was a true celebration of wellness and community unity.
As a partner of The Wellness Initiative Network (WIN) of the DeLand & Greater West Volusia Chamber of Commerce, Culture To Color® is committed to making a positive impact on the community.
For more information about Culture To Color, LLC® and our dedication to wellness, please visit culturetocolor.com.
About Bibi Leblanc & Culture To Color, LLC®
Award-winning author Bibi LeBlanc founded Culture to Color in 2018 and began creating and publishing educational coloring books. Today, Culture To Color, LLC ® is a boutique marketing company that specializes in creating branded Explainer Coloring Books* as marketing tools for businesses, organizations and destinations.
*An Explainer Coloring Book is a visual marketing tool that combines illustrations and explanatory text to convey information on various subjects, encouraging active engagement with customers.
Bibi LeBlanc, a native of West Berlin, Germany, lives with her family in Central Florida. An explorer at heart, she travels the world with a camera as her loyal companion.
For further inquiries, send an email to bibi@culturetocolor.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Culture to Color, LLC®
Contact Person: Bibi LeBlanc
Phone Number: 386-228-5147
Email: bibi@culturetocolor.com
Address: DeLand, Florida, 32720
Country: USA
Website: Culture to Color
Bibi LeBlanc
Culture To Color, LLC
+1 386-228-5147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube