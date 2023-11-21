Brentwood Bank Expands Local Footprint with Wexford Opening
The new Brentwood Bank branch and regional office are located at 1001 Village Run Road and are now open for business.
We are thrilled to bring our brand of exceptional service and modern banking solutions to new communities in the Pittsburgh region.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brentwood Bank is excited to announce the opening of our newest branch and regional office in Wexford, further solidifying our commitment to providing best in class banking services in the Pittsburgh region. The new branch and regional office are located at 1001 Village Run Road and are now open for business.
This state-of-the-art branch will offer a wide range of banking solutions, including personal and business banking services, a loan center, and wealth management.
With a focus on relationships, our customer-centric design aims to redefine the banking experience for residents and businesses in the area. Brentwood also understands today’s digital landscape and offers a variety of digital banking solutions to meet our customer’s personal and business banking needs virtually.
“As a community-focused financial institution, our expansion continues to strengthen our presence in the region, allowing us to create jobs, expand resources, and provide additional support to the local communities,” said Tom Bailey, President and CEO at Brentwood Bank. "We are thrilled to bring our brand of exceptional service and modern banking solutions to new communities in the Pittsburgh region.”
Our new branch and regional office reflect Brentwood Bank’s “branch of the future” concept, with updated customer-centric footprint and state of the art technology. The Wexford lobby hours are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, including the Brentwood Bank ATM+, offering advanced self-service capabilities. Drive-thru ATM+ service is available 24/7.
About Brentwood Bank
Brentwood is a trusted community bank that is dedicated to the financial well-being of our customers and communities. Brentwood has grown to become a full service community bank, providing a full range of financial products and services for over 100 years in the Pittsburgh region. Brentwood is committed to providing exceptional experiences, innovative products, and strengthening our communities. To learn more, please visit www.brentwoodbank.com.
