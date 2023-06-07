Brentwood Bank Announces Appointment of Summer Fowler as Newest Director on Board of Trustees
Summer will provide a breadth of experience that will provide very valuable input and guidance to management as the bank meets its business and technology challenges and pursue our growth strategies.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brentwood Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Summer Craze Fowler as the newest director to serve on its Board of Trustees. In this role, Fowler will bring her extensive experience in Cybersecurity, Risk Management, IT, and Corporate Responsibility to her oversight role on the board as the bank embarks on its second hundred years as an innovative community bank.
“The Bank is pleased to welcome Summer to Brentwood Bank’s Board of Trustees as we continue to evolve and grow,” said Thomas Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brentwood Bank. “Her experience developing technical strategies and history of leading teams to achieve aggressive goals makes her a valuable addition for the Board.”
Fowler is currently a Senior VP of Cybersecurity & IT at Motional, a self-driving car company. She is an experienced board governance professional through her work with both corporate and non-profit boards. She was named as one of the 2021 Top 25 Women in Cyber Security by The Software Report and 2021 CIO of the Year in Pittsburgh, PA. She was also selected by civic leaders in Pittsburgh to represent the city at the Harvard Business School Young American Leaders program in 2022.
“Summer will provide a great breadth of experience that will provide very valuable input and guidance to management as the bank meets its business and technology challenges and pursue our growth strategies,” said Rich Talarico, Chairman of Brentwood Bank’s Board of Trustees.
“I look forward to joining an incredibly experienced Brentwood Bank’s Board of Trustees,” said Fowler. “As the bank is making significant investments to advance its technical infrastructure to better serve the community, I hope to provide governance that ensures a secure and modern, but still personal banking experience for our customers.”
Fowler is originally from McMechen, WV and attended The University of Pittsburgh. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and Peloton workouts when she and her husband are not driving their three kids to sports and musical practices.
To learn more, please visit https://www.brentwoodbank.com
About Brentwood Bank
Brentwood Bank is not just a bank. We’re a community bank. That means our bottom line is helping the place we call home be a little better each day. We do this by taking a genuine interest in each and every customer, whether it’s a person, business, not-for-profit organization or municipality. We offer a full range of financial products and services and are committed to providing exceptional service and value to our customers and our communities throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. To learn more, please visit www.brentwoodbank.com.
