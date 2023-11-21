Submit Release
Upper Salmon River Steelhead Update - 11/21/2023

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for November 21st, 2023. The data for this report was collected between Monday, November 13th and Sunday, November 19th. 

Steelhead angler effort along the Upper Salmon River started to decline during the past week, but catch rates continued to improve. The majority of angler effort was located between the Middle Fork confluence and Salmon, ID. Angler effort upstream of Salmon, ID also increased.

Catch rates were very good throughout most of the week. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork confluence in location code 14 averaged 16 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 10 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 also averaged 10 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 8 hours per steelhead caught.

