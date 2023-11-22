PowerPeople Continues to Feed & Clothe the Homeless Thanksgiving Weekend

Mario Nolan-Dillard created the PowerPeoples Feed the Need initiative after locating his estranged father in a local homeless shelter. The PowerPeoples Feed the Need initiative is partly sponsored by Kevin Whitted Basketball Services

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPeoples Feed the Need is set to make an impact once again by providing nourishing meals to the homeless on Saturday, November 25th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This act of goodwill will take place near downtown Memphis in Morris Park, located at 747 Poplar Ave.

Since 2018, PowerPeoples has been dedicated to serving the homeless population in Memphis. Attendees can anticipate not only a hearty meal but also the distribution of cold-weather accessories that include hats, scarves, gloves, and socks. Mario Nolan-Dillard, Founder of PowerPeoples, is happy to execute this act of care and compassion again, “We consider it an honor and a privilege to feed the homeless each year. Last year marked our most significant turnout, with over 100 individuals receiving support. Homelessness could happen to anyone. We hope this puts a smile on several faces during the Thanksgiving weekend and reminds all of us how blessed we are.”

PowerPeoples is committed to community outreach and serves as a people-building platform, offering life coaching to help individuals navigate personal and career challenges, empowering them to achieve their goals. Nolan-Dillard began the Feed the Need endeavor in 2018 after discovering his estranged father living in a homeless shelter.

PowerPeoples Feed the Need is sponsored in part by Kevin Whitted Basketball Services, a basketball and mentoring organization. Feed the Need stands as a testament to the community's collaborative efforts to impact the lives of those in need positively. For more information on this annual initiative, please visit Campaign100.org or contact info@campaign100.org.

MORE ABOUT POWERPEOPLES

PowerPeoples is a people-building people platform. We promote a holistic approach to continuous self-development in the pursuit of individual fulfillment. Our mission is to educate, enlighten, and empower our community by utilizing the four pillars of prosperity: faith, fitness, family, and finance. We refer to them as the Foundation of Fortune.