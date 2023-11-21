Press Releases

11/21/2023

Connecticut Dog Owners Reminded to Vaccinate Pets to Protect From Illness

How To Recognize Respiratory Symptoms and When to Consult Veterinarian

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is reminding dog owners to exert caution as an atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (CIRDC) has been reported nationally and in nearby northeast states. CIRDC is commonly referred to as “kennel cough”, a highly contagious illness affecting the respiratory tract in dogs.

CIRDC cases occur most commonly in animals housed in settings such as shelters, boarding, or training facilities. Treatment varies based on the symptoms and severity of symptoms but may include antibiotics. Owners should consult their veterinarian about appropriate vaccines for their dog, which may include canine influenza, Bordetella, and parainfluenza.

Symptoms of CIRDC include coughing, sneezing, nasal and/or eye discharge, and lethargy. Owners should contact a veterinarian if their dog displays any of the previously mentioned symptoms.

Dog owners can protect their pets from respiratory illness by:

Keeping vaccines current. Ask your veterinarian for advice on which your dog should have.

Reduce contact with unknown and/or sick dogs.

Keep sick dogs at home and seek veterinary care.

Avoid communal water bowls shared by multiple dogs.

Delay or avoid travel with your dog to places where outbreaks are occurring.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

