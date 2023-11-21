More than 4.5 Million Select Affordable Health Coverage in ACA Marketplace Coverage Since Start of Open Enrollment Period

With four out of five people eligible for coverage at $10 or less per month, the Biden-Harris Administration urges everyone to visit HealthCare.gov and sign up for high-quality, affordable health care

ACA Marketplace National Enrollment Snapshot

Approximately 4.6 million people have selected an Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace plan since the 2024 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period (OEP) opened on November 1. This represents activity through November 18 (Week 3) for the 32 states using HealthCare.gov and through November 11 (Week 2) for the 17 states and the District of Columbia with State-based Marketplaces (SBMs). Total plan selections include 920,000 people (20% of total) who are new to the Marketplaces for 2024, and 3.7 million people (80% of total) who have active 2023 coverage and returned to their respective Marketplaces to renew their coverage or select a new plan for 2024.

Additionally, data shows strong Marketplace enrollment increases during 2023. Prior to the start of the 2024 OEP, approximately 1.5 million more people enrolled in Marketplace coverage nationwide from March to September 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. These data point to the impact of new and stronger Marketplace systems and policies on helping people access affordable, comprehensive coverage through the Marketplaces. This includes individuals who are transitioning from Medicaid coverage as states resume Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) eligibility renewals for the first time in three years following the COVID-19 pandemic. CMS continues to release separate information about Medicaid renewals and coverage transitions.

“This year’s Marketplace enrollment season is off to a strong start. At HHS, we are working nonstop to connect everyone who needs health care with coverage they can afford. Americans deserve the peace of mind that comes with being insured,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This year, four out of five people can find a plan for $10 or less a month after subsidies on HealthCare.gov. Nearly 96 percent of HealthCare.gov consumers will be able to choose plans from at least three health insurers. And thanks to the historic Inflation Reduction Act, these lower costs and better benefits are available to more Americans. Don’t miss your opportunity to sign up for quality, affordable health care.”

“In the first weeks of Open Enrollment, we have seen an increase in plan selections and a significant increase in the number of new enrollees year over year. Providing quality, affordable health care options is a top priority and the numbers prove that our focus is in the right place,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “I am excited to see such a strong early showing and I encourage all those looking for affordable health care coverage to visit HealthCare.gov.”

The 2024 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period runs from November 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, for Marketplaces using the HealthCare.gov platform. Consumers who enroll by midnight on December 15 can get full-year coverage that starts January 1, 2024. State-based Marketplace enrollment deadlines vary. State-specific deadlines and other information are available in the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.

The Biden-Harris Administration has continued its commitment to making health insurance available and affordable to everyone. For three years, the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan have helped keep insurance affordable. The Administration continues to issue Navigator Awards, allowing organizations to hire staff who are trained to help consumers find affordable, comprehensive health coverage. Navigators, as they are known, have been key to helping consumers in every Marketplace state.

The Biden-Harris Administration encourages all families to visit HealthCare.gov and check out the health care coverage options and savings available to them. Because of continuing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, CMS expects 9 out of 10 customers to be eligible for savings.

People with current coverage through HealthCare.gov are encouraged to return and shop to see if another plan better meets their needs at a lower cost.

Marketplace coverage may also be an option for individuals transitioning from Medicaid and CHIP as states continue eligibility renewals for these programs this year. Individuals should visit HealthCare.gov to see if they are eligible to enroll in a low-cost, quality health plan today. Additional information about Medicaid and CHIP renewals is available at Medicaid.gov/Unwinding.

Individuals enrolling in Marketplace coverage this year will also benefit from a highly competitive Marketplace. For plan year 2024, 96% of HealthCare.gov enrollees will be able to choose among three or more plans. In addition, standardized plan options are available and offer the same deductibles and cost-sharing for certain benefits. These plans have the same out-of-pocket limits as other standardized plans within the same health plan category, making it easier for consumers to compare and choose plans. Most of these standardized plan options offer many services pre-deductible, including primary care, generic drugs, preferred brand drugs, urgent care, specialist visits, mental health and substance use outpatient office visits, as well as speech, occupational, and physical therapies.

Individuals can enroll or re-enroll in health insurance coverage for 2024 by visiting HealthCare.gov, or CuidadoDeSalud.gov, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application. Individuals wanting assistance signing up for coverage may go to Find Local Help on HealthCare.gov to find a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor, or agent or broker: https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/.

Marketplace Enrollment Snapshot Overview:

Marketplace Enrollment Snapshot Overview: Marketplace and Consumer Type Cumulative 2024 OEP Plan Selections Total: All Marketplaces 4,583,111 New Consumers 919,900 Returning Consumers 3,663,211 Total: HealthCare.gov Marketplace 4,081,149 New Consumers 833,892 Returning Consumers 3,247,257 Total: SBMs 501,962 New Consumers 86,008 Returning Consumers 415,954

To view the first Marketplace enrollment snapshot report, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/marketplace-2024-open-enrollment-period-report-national-snapshot

Find out more via key highlights and improvements for the Marketplace 2024 Open Enrollment Period. For more information about how to enroll in Marketplace coverage, visit HealthCare.gov, CuidadoDeSalud.gov or your State-based Marketplace.