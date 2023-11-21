Sign Up Today for Snowmobile and OHRV Safety Classes

CONTACT:

Captain Michael Eastman: (603) 271-3129

Marie Hixson: (603) 271-3129

November 21, 2023

Concord, NH – Winter is almost here, and free in-person snowmobile safety education classes are now being scheduled in the Granite State. To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class. These classes are taught by instructors and staff trained by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Those interested in attending should register soon before slots are filled by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/highway-recreational-vehicles-ohrv-and-snowmobiles/ohrv-and-snowmobile-safety-education.

OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education classes can also be conveniently taken online. With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will include a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety and the rules that apply to all trail riders. The cost for the virtual class is $34.95.

“The online safety courses provide a convenient option for students to obtain their New Hampshire Rider Certificate, at their own pace, while learning key safety information important for riding both OHRVs and snowmobiles,” said Captain Michael Eastman, OHRV/Snowmobile Education and Law Enforcement Coordinator for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “The entire course can be taken on a smartphone, tablet, or computer and offers a fun approach to learning by using live-action video and interactive learning modules.”

To register for an online safety class, visit https://www.offroad-ed.com/newhampshire/.

Even after course completion, all youth riders under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult over the age of 18 when operating a snowmobile or OHRV, including on property belonging to their parents, grandparents, or guardians.

To further one’s safety and rider etiquette education, operators of all ages are invited to join one of the over 100 snowmobile and 26 OHRV clubs in New Hampshire. “Joining a club is a great way to learn about safe riding, help support local landowners, and help maintain trails for your own and others’ enjoyment,” Eastman said. For more information on how to become involved with a snowmobile club, visit www.nhsa.com. For OHRV club information, visit www.nhohva.org.

In addition to safety education, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers will be out on the trails this winter conducting patrols to detect and apprehend impaired snowmobile operators, enforce speed limits, deter unlawful off-trail riding, and detect machines with modified exhausts. These ongoing initiatives will help to keep the state’s snowmobile trails open and safe for all outdoor enthusiasts during the upcoming seasons.