MDC offers free winter tree identification class Dec. 2 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Trees that drop autumn leaves make interesting patterns when viewed against winter skies. A close look finds patterns in the bark, limbs, and stems that can be used to identify tree species. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free class on winter tree identification from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Nikki King, MDC naturalist, teach participants how to use key characteristics of trees to identify trees. Participants will learn about resources such as guidebooks or online knowledge to help them apply what they observe to the identification process.

This class is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8M.