Local elections 2024: Mayor of East Midlands

Following consultation by local authorities in spring 2023, each local authority voted on whether to approve the creation of the Combined Authority. The East Midlands County Combined Authority Order 2024 to establish the EMCCA was laid in parliament on 18 December 2023, 81 statutoryinstruments.parliament.uk/instrument/0gDalreu/timeline/edZ9oMEw and was signed into law on 28 February 2024. 82 twitter.com/JacobYoungMP/status/1762528522390605926?s=20 The new Combined Authority Board (absent the yet-to-be-elected mayor) met for the first time on 20 March.

The EMCCA region has a population of 2.2m and spans an area of 4,790km2. The region has more than 80,000 businesses employing more than 930,000 people, and has a gross value added (GVA) of over £50.5bn. 83 Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal para 1 84 Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal para 1.

Who are the candidates for mayor of the East Midlands?

Labour’s candidate is Claire Ward, a former Watford MP and current chair of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundations Trust, who has lived in Nottinghamshire for over a decade. 85 Weakley K, ‘Labour picks former MP as East Midlands mayor candidate’, Local Government Chronicle, 17 June 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.lgcplus.com/politics/devolution-and-economic-growth/labour-picks-former-mp-as-east-midlands-mayor-candidate-04-08-2023

The Conservative candidate is Ben Bradley MP, who is also leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, a role he would have to surrender if he wins the mayoralty. 86 Parke C, ‘Tory MP and former Labour minister confirmed as East Midlands mayoral candidates’, The Standard, 18 September 2023, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/ben-bradley-east-midlands-labour-mansfield-nottinghamshire-county-council-b1107662.html

The Reform Party has selected Alan Graves, the current civic mayor of the City of Derby, as its candidate for the election. 87 Waller J, Derby mayor wants to be East Midlands mayor – so he can abolish position, Chad, 21 January 2024, www.chad.co.uk/news/politics/derby-mayor-wants-to-be-east-midlands-mayor-so-he-can-abolish-position-4486941 The Green Party has selected Frank Adlington-Stringer, a councillor for North East Derbyshire District Council and Vice Chair of its Environmental Scrutiny Committee. 88 Locker J, Green Party candidate for East Midlands mayor pledges to represent communities ‘as honestly as possible’, Notss TV, 12 February 2024, nottstv.com/green-party-candidate-for-east-midlands-mayor-pledges-to-represent-communities-as-honestly-as-possible/ The Liberal Democrats’ candidate is Helen Tamblyn-Saville, a bookshop owner and councillor. Matthew Relf, a current councillor in Ashfield district, will be standing as an independent. 89 https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/politics/ex-dragons-den-star-joins-election-race-as-derbyshire-police-investigate-previous-campaign-4536031 https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/local-news/candidates-dont-know-what-east-9081362

Prospective candidates must receive signatures supporting their nomination from 100 electors, including 10 from each constituent council, and pay a deposit of £5,000. 90 Electoral Commission, Combined authority mayoral elections in England, no date, retrieved 4 August 2023, www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent/combined-authority-mayoral-elections-england Deposits are refunded to candidates that receive 5% or more of the vote.

What powers will the mayor and combined authority have?

The mayor and combined authority will hold devolved powers in areas including transport, skills, regeneration and economic development. 91 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal para 20 and 21

Unlike other devolution deal areas, local transport services are not currently managed across the devolution area. The government and constituent councils will instead develop a ‘transitional plan’ to improve transport in the region. After an interim period, 92 A transitional plan will be agreed between the government and the constituent councils of the EMCCA. the combined authority will control a new East Midlands Investment Fund. It is expected to use this towards transformational long-term investments with the government allocating £38m per year over a 30-year period subject to five-yearly reviews. 93 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal#finance-and-investment paras 36 and 37

Subject to parliamentary approval via secondary legislation, the adult education budget will be fully devolved from the academic year 2025-26. 94 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal#finance-and-investment para 46 The size of this budget will depend on decisions taken at subsequent spending reviews: based on funding for other combined authorities, this would have been around £66m in 2021/22. 95 Figure has been estimated using the average per capita adult education devolved budget across all current combined authorities and multiplying this by the population of the new EMCCA area. The per capita skills budget, varies across combined authorities, the lowest per capita funding is Cambridgeshire with £13.38, the largest is Tees Valley with £45.71, these figures imply the EMCCA budget could be between £29 million and £100 million.

EMCCA will also have powers to assist the delivery of new homes against local housing priorities outlined by relevant authorities. These powers include land acquisition and disposal. The mayor will have the power to designate mayoral development areas and establish mayoral development corporations. 96 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal#finance-and-investment paras 57-60

The implementation of the initial 2022 devolution deal is a first step, and subject to further agreement among local stakeholders, additional powers may be sought in the future.

How does the East Midlands compare to the rest of the UK in terms of social and economic outcomes?

The East Midlands underperforms the national average across several core economic indicators. Economic productivity and gross median pay are below the UK average, and while there is variation across the local areas, no area within the region meets the UK average on either measure. 97 At a district council level, however three districts – Rushcliffe, Bolsover and South Derbyshire – have above-average productivity (£46, £44 and £63 per hour worked respectively against the UK average of £35 per hour). Rushcliffe Derby Dales, High Peak and South Derbyshire have above-average household income.

The region also underperforms on adult skills indicators. Only, 57% of 16–64 olds have a level three qualification or above, compared to 61% across the UK. Derby performs strongest in the region with almost 60% having a level three qualification. The lowest is Nottinghamshire at 54%.

The East Midlands has a lower proportion of houses (75%) that reach the decent homes standard than England as a whole (77%); this is true for three of constituent council areas though Nottinghamshire also has 77% of houses that meet the decent homes standard. 98 Nottinghamshire falls slightly below UK national performance at 76.9% compares with 77.1% nationally.

Public transport use to get to work is highest in Nottingham (37%), but this is an outlier compared to the rest of the largely rural region, which as a whole is below the national average.



How does the EMCCA area overlap with other administrative boundaries?

The combined authority area directly aligns with the geography of the D2N2 local enterprise partnership, which will be integrated into EMCCA.

EMCCA covers two police areas – Derbyshire constabulary and Nottinghamshire police. An agreement about formalised joint working arrangements over public safety matters will need to be reached between EMCCA and the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioners. 99 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal