Devolution to the East Midlands

Following consultation by local authorities in spring 2023, each local authority will vote on whether to accept the draft statutory instrument (SI) laid before parliament to establish the new institution – assuming it is passed in late 2023 the SI should take effect by early 2024. 66 East Midlands Devolution, ‘Public consultation results and next steps’ East Midlands Devolution, (no date), retrieved 15 November 2023, www.eastmidlandsdevolution.co.uk/next-steps

The EMCCA region will have a population of 2.2m and span an area of 4,790km2. The region has more than 80,000 businesses employing more than 930,000 people, and has a gross value added (GVA) of over £50.5bn. 67 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal para 1 68 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal para 1

Who are the candidates for mayor of the EMCCA?

Labour’s candidate is Claire Ward, a former Watford MP and current chair of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundations Trust, who has lived in Nottinghamshire for over a decade. 69 Weakley K, ‘Labour picks former MP as East Midlands mayor candidate’, Local Government Chronicle, 17 June 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.lgcplus.com/politics/devolution-and-economic-growth/labour-picks-former-mp-as-east-midlands-mayor-candidate-04-08-2023

The Conservative candidate is Ben Bradley MP, who is also leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, a role he would have to surrender if he wins the mayoralty. 70 Parke C, ‘Tory MP and former Labour minister confirmed as East Midlands mayoral candidates’, The Standard, 18 September 2023, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/ben-bradley-east-midlands-labour-mansfield-nottinghamshire-county-council-b1107662.html

Other parties including the Liberal Democrats have yet to select their candidates, while the Green Party has said it will not contest the election. 71 Pridmore O, ‘Labour officially selects former MP as East Midlands Mayor candidate’ Nottinghamshire Live, 3 August 2023, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.nottinghampost.com/news/local-news/labour-officially-selects-former-mp-8652586

Prospective candidates must receive signatures supporting their nomination from 100 electors, including 10 from each constituent council, and pay a deposit of £5,000. 72 Electoral Commission, Combined authority mayoral elections in England, no date, retrieved 4 August 2023, www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent/combined-authority-mayoral-elections-england Deposits are refunded to candidates that receive 5% or more of the vote.

What powers will the mayor and combined authority have?

The mayor and combined authority will hold devolved powers in areas including transport, skills, regeneration and economic development. 73 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal para 20 and 21

Unlike other devolution deal areas, local transport services are not currently managed across the devolution area. The government and constituent councils will instead develop a ‘transitional plan’ to improve transport in the region. After an interim period, 74 A transitional plan will be agreed between the government and the constituent councils of the EMCCA.

The combined authority will control a new East Midlands Investment Fund. It is expected to use this towards transformational long-term investments with the government allocating £38m per year over a 30-year period subject to five-yearly reviews. 75 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal#finance-and-investment paras 36 and 37

Subject to parliamentary approval via secondary legislation, the adult education budget will be fully devolved from the academic year 2025-26. 76 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal#finance-and-investment para 46 The size of this budget will depend on decisions taken at subsequent spending reviews: based on funding for other combined authorities, this would have been around £66m in 2021/22. 77 Figure has been estimated using the average per capita adult education devolved budget across all current combined authorities and multiplying this by the population of the new EMCCA area. The per capita skills budget, varies across combined authorities, the lowest per capita funding is Cambridgeshire with £13.38, the largest is Tees Valley with £45.71, these figures imply the EMCCA budget could be between £29 million and £100 million.

EMCCA will also have powers to assist the delivery of new homes against local housing priorities outlined by relevant authorities. These powers include land acquisition and disposal. The mayor will have the power to designate mayoral development areas and establish mayoral development corporations. 78 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal#finance-and-investment paras 57-60

The agreement of a combined authority is a first step, and subject to further agreement among local stakeholders, additional powers may be sought in the future.

How does the East Midlands compare to the rest of the UK in terms of social and economic outcomes?

The East Midlands underperforms across several core economic indicators. Based on pre-pandemic data from 2019, economic productivity is 89%, and household incomes are 86%, of the UK average. However, three districts – Broxtowe, Bolsover and South Derbyshire – have above-average productivity (£37, £40 and £49 per hour worked respectively against the UK average of £35 per hour). Rushcliffe and Derby Dales have above-average household income.

The region also underperforms on skills indicators. Some 57% of adults have a level three qualification or above, compared to 59% across the UK. But there is some variation in this: in Rushcliffe the figure is 80%, in Bassetlaw it is 39%.

Public transport use is highest in Nottingham, but this is an outlier compared to the rest of the largely rural region, which as a whole is below the national average.



How does the EMCCA area overlap with other administrative boundaries?

The combined authority area directly aligns with the geography of the D2N2 local enterprise partnership, which will be integrated into EMCCA.

EMCCA covers two police areas – Derbyshire constabulary and Nottinghamshire police. An agreement about formalised joint working arrangements over public safety matters will need to be reached between EMCCA and the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioners. 79 Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ‘East Midlands devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 30 August 2022, retrieved 15 November 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/east-midlands-devolution-deal/east-midlands-devolution-deal