2024 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer announces internationally renowned Scientific Committee

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare events and education company, today announced Scientific Committee members for the 2024 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, the premier annual gathering for dynamic education and exchange among GI oncology clinicians and researchers.

The 2024 World GI Congress will be held 3-6 July 2024 at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona. The 25th Congress held earlier this year brought together more than 3,000 oncology, pathology, and hepatology clinicians, surgeons, researchers, and experts from more than 100 countries to share pioneering research and discuss state-of-the-art best practices in treating patients with GI cancers.

Composed of some of the world’s leading experts in GI oncology, Scientific Committee members oversee the development of a comprehensive programme ensuring participants learn and discuss the most advanced approaches in patient diagnosis and care. Committee members also select oral and late-breaking abstracts that will be presented at World GI Congress.

“World GI Congress is the established global leader in groundbreaking GI oncology innovation, and our 2024 Scientific Committee members bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles,” said Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education. “All of these committee members are highly respected for their expertise and work that has positively impacted the quality of care for GI cancer patients throughout the world.”

For more than two decades, World GI Congress has been the forum for numerous scientific breakthroughs, with hundreds of practice-changing, late-breaking abstracts announced in Barcelona.

2024 Scientific Committee members include:

- Ghassan Abou-Alfa, MD, MBA, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City, United States

- Regina Beets-Tan, MD, PhD, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

- Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

- Gina Brown, MD, Imperial College, London, United Kingdom

- Stephen Lam Chan, MD, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong

- Cathy Eng, MD, FACP, FASCO, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, United States

- Sharlene Gill, BSc (Pharm), MD, MPH, MBA, FACP, FRCP(C), University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

- Thomas Gruenberger, MD, Clinic Favoriten, Dept Surgery, HPB Center Health Network Vienna, Vienna, Austria

- Mark Lewis, MD, Intermountain Healthcare, Murray, Utah, United States

- Brigette Ma, MD, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong

- Eileen O’Reilly, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City, United States

- In Ja Park, MD, PhD, Asan Medical Center, Seoul, Korea

- Bas Groot Koerkamp, MD, PhD, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

- Rachel Reichelmann, MD, PhD, A.C. Camargo Cancer Center, São Paulo, Brazil

- Manish Shah, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York City, United States

- Alberto Sobrero, MD, Clinica Montallegro, Genoa, Italy

- Jeanne Tie, MBChB, FRACP, MD, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Australia

- Harpreet Wasan, MD, FRCP, Imperial College Healthcare, London, United Kingdom

The 2024 World GI Congress scientific programme will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, case discussions, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange.

World GI Congress is designed for practicing clinicians dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and advancing the treatment and management of GI cancers. For more information or to register, visit worldgicancer.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

