TDOC Celebrates Graduates of Jackson DRC

Jackson, Tenn. – The Jackson Day Reporting Center (DRC), an intensive outpatient treatment program that serves as an alternative to incarceration, has reached another important milestone.  On Tuesday, twelve participants were honored during a special graduation, celebrating their sobriety and completion of DRC programming. 

Initiated under the 2016 Public Safety Act, the DRC program aims to reduce recidivism by offering a multi-phased rehabilitation approach.  Participants engage in cognitive behavioral therapy, counseling, community service, and job readiness training that provide skills and support to assist them in becoming productive citizens in their communities.

“This graduation symbolizes much more than an end; it represents new beginnings,” said DRC Director Henry Holiday.  “The graduates have transformed their past challenges into stepping stones towards positive change.” 

In tandem with the DRC program, the Tennessee Department of Correction offers support and resources through the Community Resource Center (CRC).  Located in the same building as the DRC, the CRC serves participants and is open to all justice-involved individuals in the public. 

Those interested in the services offered at the CRC can contact the center directly at 731-421-6884.

