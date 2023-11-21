MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Safely Navigating Thanksgiving Travel 

November is a time to reconnect with loved ones, indulge in delicious feasts, and express gratitude. But with all this festivity comes one inevitable challenge: Thanksgiving travel. Whether you're journeying across town or the country, the roads are packed with travelers eager to reach their destinations.

Thanksgiving consistently ranks as one of the highest-traffic holidays each year, making it essential to be well-prepared. We’re here to share tips for preparing your vehicle, common reasons for breakdowns, and a valuable resource – MassDOT's Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance.

Preparing Your Vehicle for the Journey:

Check Your Tires: Ensure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread. Proper tire maintenance is crucial for a safe trip.

Fluid Levels: Verify that your vehicle's oil, coolant, and windshield wiper fluid are at appropriate levels. Top off any low fluids before hitting the road.

Brakes and Lights: Test your brakes and ensure all lights, including headlights, brake lights, and turn signals, function correctly.

Emergency Kit: Pack an emergency kit with essentials like a first-aid kit, flashlight, blankets, and essential tools.

Common Reasons for Breakdowns:

Battery Issues: Cold weather can strain your battery. If it's over a few years old, consider checking it before your trip.

Fuel Problems: Don't push your vehicle to its limits. Plan refueling stops; don’t let your fuel level drop too low.

Overheating: Check your vehicle's cooling system and ensure it works properly. The engine can overheat during long journeys.

Tire Blowouts: Over-inflated or under-inflated tires can lead to blowouts. Check your tire pressure and tread depth before heading out.

MassDOT's Highway Assistance Program Sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance:

To make your Thanksgiving travel even safer, MassDOT's Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance, is there to help if assistance is needed. The program provides free roadside assistance, and trained professionals can help with issues like flat tires, dead batteries, and empty fuel tanks. The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Before you embark on your holiday journey, preparing your vehicle and anticipating the increased traffic on the roads is essential. By taking these precautionary steps, you can reduce the risk of breakdowns. And remember, MassDOT's Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance, is your reliable partner on the road, should you ever need a helping hand. This Thanksgiving, let's focus on togetherness, not on travel troubles!

Written by,

Your friends at MAPFRE Insurance