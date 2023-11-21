St. Albans Barracks // Crash on Rt 78 in Sheldon
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2006791
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 525-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/20/23 @ approx. 1425 hours
STREET: Vt. Rt. 78
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vt. Rt. 105
WEATHER: Clear / Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear / dry / Minimal traffic
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Stacy Charbonneau
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Front End Damage
INJURIES: Serious injuries
HOSPITAL: NWMC-St. Albans then UVMC- Burlington
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on Vt. Rt. 78, a short distance West of the intersection of Vt. Rt. 105. Troopers, local fire personnel and AmCare Rescue responded. Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling EB when it veered across the WB lane, left the road, then collided with a large boulder. The crash caused extensive damage to the vehicle and left the operator unconscious with undetermined serious injuries. She was transported from the scene by rescue and initially transported to NWMC in St. Albans. A short time later she was transported to UVMC in Burlington for additional treatment. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.