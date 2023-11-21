St. Albans Barracks // Crash on Rt 78 in Sheldon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2006791

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 525-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/20/23 @ approx. 1425 hours

STREET: Vt. Rt. 78

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vt. Rt. 105

WEATHER: Clear / Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear / dry / Minimal traffic

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stacy Charbonneau

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Front End Damage

INJURIES: Serious injuries

HOSPITAL: NWMC-St. Albans then UVMC- Burlington

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on Vt. Rt. 78, a short distance West of the intersection of Vt. Rt. 105. Troopers, local fire personnel and AmCare Rescue responded. Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling EB when it veered across the WB lane, left the road, then collided with a large boulder. The crash caused extensive damage to the vehicle and left the operator unconscious with undetermined serious injuries. She was transported from the scene by rescue and initially transported to NWMC in St. Albans. A short time later she was transported to UVMC in Burlington for additional treatment. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.