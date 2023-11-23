SGS Launches EAC-Ready Certification Scheme for Exporters to East Africa
EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced the launch of a new certification scheme to help exporters succeed in the complex regulatory landscape of the East Africa Community (EAC).
SGS EAC-Ready certification is a voluntary certification scheme that simplifies the process for exporters entering markets in the republics of Burundi, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. It complements existing pre-export verification of conformity (PVoC) programs by enabling certified goods to more easily secure mandatory certificates of conformity (CoC). This has the advantage of reducing overall costs and improving efficiencies during trade, giving exporters a competitive advantage in increasingly regulated markets.
The EAC is a rapidly expanding economic community of around 283.7 million citizens (>30% urban dwelling) with a combined gross domestic product of USD 305.3 billion. To regulate product quality and safety, enhance growth and facilitate better trade within the community, EAC member states are adopting a common set of binding East African Standards (EAS).
The EAC-Ready certification scheme is tailored to the requirements of the product, target markets and relevant EAS. It will incorporate a combination of product testing, factory and desk audits and a final document review to determine compliance. Products shown to conform to the relevant EAS can then carry the EAS-Ready Certification mark.
For further information visit: EAC-Ready Certification Scheme Launches to Support Exporters to East Africa (sgs.com)
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.
Jackie Brown
Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd.
+44 7792970919
jackie@sugarloafmarketing.com