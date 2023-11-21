Criquet Shirts and Chicken Cock Whiskey Partner to Release Limited Edition Bourbon
Chicken Cock Whiskey Debuts Fourth Release in Reserve Cask ProgramBARDSTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicken Cock Whiskey has partnered with Austin, Texas-based apparel brand Criquet Shirts to debut the fourth and final limited edition collaboration in The Famous Old Brand’s Reserve Cask Program. This program has featured four one-of-a-kind barrels selected by like-minded partners, which have been released throughout the fall. The Players Bundle includes an exclusive Players Shirt polo from Criquet alongside the apparel retailer’s limited edition single-barrel bourbon pick from Chicken Cock Whiskey in a bottle collaboratively designed by the two brands. The Players Bundle will be available for purchase exclusively on Chicken Cock’s website for $225 beginning November 21 at 3 p.m. EST.
“Hob and I, like many of our customers, love sipping on a great whiskey,” says Billy Nachman, Co-Founder of Criquet. “When the opportunity presented itself to partner with a high-end whiskey like Chicken Cock, we could not pass it up. We love the Chicken Cock brand, the history, the packaging and the overall vibe of the company. It’s in line with Criquet’s brand ethos and desire to produce high-quality products with a laid-back attitude. We take what we do seriously without taking ourselves too seriously.”
Criquet’s founders, Hobson Brown and Billy Nachman, tasted three of Chicken Cock Whiskey’s finest eight-year-aged bourbon barrels, hand selected by Master Distiller Gregg Snyder. The founders selected their barrel based on flavor and smoothness – favoring caramel notes and a buttery flavor profile. Hobson and Billy feel as though the barrel they selected had the best combination of drinkability, smoothness and complexity that they were looking for in a whiskey, with a mash bill of 80% Corn, 11.5% Rye and 8.5% Malted Barley. Only 150 bottles of this exclusive 120.6 proof bourbon will be available for purchase.
“Chicken Cock has already made in-roads in the world of golf with its Kevin Kisner partnership, and with our presence in the golf and lifestyle markets, we felt like it was a match made in whiskey heaven,” says Nachman. “Plus, Chicken Cock’s vintage-inspired bottles look pretty cool paired with our vintage-inspired Players Shirts!”
About Chicken Cock Whiskey
Established in 1856, Chicken Cock Whiskey started in the heart of Bourbon County, Kentucky, and in a few short decades became a nationally distributed brand. Chicken Cock hit peak prestige when it was served as the house whiskey at the Cotton Club in Harlem, one of Prohibition’s most legendary speakeasies. The brand managed to survive Prohibition by swiftly moving production around and smuggling bottles into the United States in tin cans. After Prohibition, Chicken Cock enjoyed a resurgence before a distillery fire just after World War II put it out of business. In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its Prohibition-era glory. Since then, the team has introduced a flagship KY Straight Bourbon and KY Straight Rye Whiskey, made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distilling program, along with several other highly sought after limited-releases.
About Grain & Barrel Spirits
Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits is an innovative-driven global spirits portfolio that develops and scales authentic brands - connecting the best artisans with markets and consumers around the world. The company’s core brands include: Chicken Cock Whiskey, a historically significant whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; Tequila Eterno Verano, a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls; Dixie Spirits, which boasts a roster of five premium vodkas, including its signature award-winning Southern Vodka, alongside its first-ever whiskey, Dixie Delight; High Goal Luxury Gin, a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston; Elvis Whiskey, Elvis Presley-inspired whiskeys; and Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey. Grain & Barrel Spirits has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America three years in a row.
