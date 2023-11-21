Entrex Carbon Market establishes Middle East footprint thru a wholly owned subsidiary
Entrex Carbon Market today announced it has established a wholly owned subsidiary: Entrex Middle East, for initiatives being launched in the UAE.
We expect to market our Entrex NewLeaf short term production bonds and the Entrex CarbonEase securitized carbon offsets to investors searching for efficient, credible, “compliance-grade” products.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market (OTC:RGLG) today announced it has established a wholly owned subsidiary: Entrex Middle East, for initiatives being launched in the UAE. The intent of the entity is to create and market various Entrex NewLeaf securities (short term, alternative yield, production financing bonds) and the series of Entrex CarbonEase securities (securitized sector focused carbon offsets) which can offer Sharia compliant investors access to efficient credible “compliance-grade” carbon offsets and production bonds.
“We believe distribution of our various securities efficiently throughout the Middle East will be paramount to a global solution for our securitized products” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market. “Offering comfort, credibility and convenience to the global brokerage community which services multi-national clients will provide a simple way to offer legitimate carbon offset securitized products to their clients.”
“Through the establishment of various Sharia compliant securities, we have been in discussions with multiple entities across the middle-east and see timing right to establish a foothold in that geography said Thomas Harblin. “By offer products that meet Middle East investors requirements we believe we offer a new value proposition to a significant capital and carbon offset community”. “We expect to announce some major relationship and commitments over the next few weeks” Harblin continued.
“The way Entrex offers securitized carbon offset securities is unique and leads the market in offer global carbon offset solutions to companies and the brokers that service them” said George D. Sullivan, CEO of Net Zero Analysis and Design Corp. “We’ve been working with Watkins and his team since 2019 and they constantly appear to lead the market in development of securities which service intuitional investor niches.”
About Entrex Carbon Market:
The Entrex Carbon Market created the first regulatory compliant trading portal for securitized “compliance-grade” carbon offsets. Entrex’s portal offers hundreds of carbon offset securities inclusive of short-term production financing bonds branded “NewLeaf Bonds” through the compliance-grade, institutionalized, carbon offsets, branded “CarbonEase” which are each regulated securities from inception through retirement. Each CarbonEase security allows global broker/dealers to access quality carbon offset products to serve their institutional clients which have third party assurance from beginning to end, affirmation of ownership and third-party research providing comfort to their institutional clients.
