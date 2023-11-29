Nevvon Extends Caregiver Training Relationship with Addus HomeCare to Empower Caregivers Across Multiple States

Nevvon is thrilled to announce the expansion of its relationship with Addus HomeCare, one of the nation’s largest providers of home care services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevvon is thrilled to announce the expansion of its relationship with Addus HomeCare, one of the nation’s largest providers of home care services. This collaboration will extend Nevvon’s caregiver training platform to select Addus agencies in New Mexico, Illinois, and California, building upon the existing relationship in New York state.Investing in CaregiversThis relationship underscores both companies’ commitment to investing in caregivers by providing them with enhanced training they need to deliver superior value-based care. Addus Caregivers in the newly included states will have access to select training via the Nevvon app, providing consistent education. While in California and Illinois, the Nevvon app will include targeted education relevant to state sponsored initiatives and Addus’ value-based programs (VBP), New Mexico-based caregivers will have access to both all state-required and enhanced value-based training.Creating Administrative EfficienciesNevvon’s single training platform will create administrative efficiencies for Addus, streamlining the training process and supporting technology adoption. The platform is also functional in up to nine different languages.Travis Blaser, Division President - Home Health at Addus HomeCare commented “We are excited to expand our relationship with Nevvon, a company that shares our commitment to enhancing the quality of care through innovative training solutions. By leveraging Nevvon’s advanced training platform, we aim to empower our caregivers with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their roles and deliver outstanding care to our clients,”Advancing Value-Based CareIn combination with Addus’ value-based protocols, Nevvon’s advanced training solutions will upskill caregivers to enact value-based practices, impacting individual consumer outcomes and reducing hospitalizations.Diane Kumarich, SVP Clinical and Payer Innovations at Addus HomeCare notes “Investing in our caregivers is paramount to achieving our mission of providing high-quality, compassionate care to those we serve. Nevvon’s ability to integrate our proprietary training with their existing value focused modules will be a powerful tool to support our caregiver’s professional growth and ability to deliver value-based care.”“We believe that through continuous learning and development, we can elevate the standard of care and make positive impacts on the lives of our clients and their families while creating value for our payer partners.”Nevvon’s role as a training innovator will be pivotal in rolling out VBP training to caregivers in Illinois, emphasizing the importance of quality in care delivery.“Nevvon is honored to expand our collaboration with Addus, a true leader in the home care industry,” says Allan Levine, SVP of Revenue & Growth of Nevvon. “This relationship not only signifies our shared dedication to caregiver education but also our collective vision for the future of home care. Together, we are committed to driving innovation, enhancing caregiver skills, and ultimately elevating the standard of care provided to clients across the nation.”About NevvonNevvon is a leading technology-driven caregiver training company committed to improving healthcare outcomes and reducing costs through value-based care. Nevvon empowers caregivers with comprehensive, state-approved training modules, enabling them to deliver better care.To learn more about Nevvon, visit NevvonAbout Addus HomeCareAddus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers, and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 47,500 consumers through 204 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com