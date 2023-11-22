Tidal Commerce Announces Empowerment Drive for Minority-Led Businesses with support from Shopify.
Tidal Empowerment Drive - a transformative program designed to help minority-led enterprises unlock potential.
Tidal Commerce, with support from Shopify and its tech partners, launches a program to aid minority-led firms with $25,000 in consulting and a tech bundle."
Minority-led businesses are typically underserved. At Tidal Commerce, we want to raise all boats; this initiative fits our mission and purpose and is also good for business.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal Commerce, with support from Shopify and other technology partners, is proud to announce the Tidal Empowerment Drive, a transformative initiative specifically designed to support minority-led enterprises with a free management consulting package worth over $25,000 and a significant promotional technology bundle.
“Minority-led businesses have greater challenges and are typically underserved. At Tidal Commerce, we want to raise all boats. We believe in the triple bottom line; this initiative fits our mission and purpose and is also good for business,” says Dennis Gorya, Founding partner and CEO of Tidal Commerce.
A Pioneering Program for Minority-Led Enterprises. The Tidal Empowerment Drive is set to empower ten selected businesses with intensive consultations on Strategy, Operations and Technology, with a comprehensive consulting package worth over $25,000 and a promotional technology bundle to facilitate effective implementation.
Empowerment Through Expertise and Technology.
The program includes:
• One hundred hours of high-quality management consulting by subject-matter experts to identify challenges, streamline operations, find efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and eliminate operational barriers to scale.
• A promotional bundle from our technology partners to help with implementation.
Eligibility and Application Process. Eligible businesses must be minority-led, including all women, indigenous people, visible minorities, and LGBTQ+, with a significant e-commerce component, and meet specific operational and revenue criteria. The selection process involves an application, a video pitch, and a comprehensive review by a diverse panel of judges.
"Even high-potential and established businesses have operational constraints and can use high-quality external expert advice to realize their true potential. Our McKinsey, Goldman Sachs, Accenture, and WPP-trained advisors and Academics will analyze the business operations and recommend strategies to improve efficiencies, cut costs, enhance customer experiences, and guide them toward scalable growth. It is our way of giving back and building beneficial relationships,” says Aziz Memon," partner of Strategy and Marketing at Tidal Commerce.
Building Bridges and Raising All Boats.
Tidal Commerce and its partners are committed to supporting the growth and success of minority-led businesses. This drive is a testament to their belief in a diverse, equitable, and prosperous business ecosystem.
"The brilliance of diversity must be matched with opportunity and support. That's the essence of the Tidal Empowerment Drive—equipping minority-led businesses to build their vision of success,” says Martin Wang, Operations Practice Lead of Tidal Commerce.
Apply Now for a Transformative Business Journey. Tidal Commerce invites minority-led businesses in Canada that meet the eligibility criteria to apply for this unique opportunity. The Tidal Empowerment Drive is your chance to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate the customer experience.
For more information and to apply, visit: https://empowerment.tidalcommerce.ca/
About Tidal Commerce:
Tidal Commerce, a member of Umbrella Incorporated, is a frontrunner in e-commerce consulting and technology solutions. It is dedicated to empowering businesses with the tools and expertise necessary for success in the digital marketplace and helping them focus on their core competencies. This initiative underlines Tida’s commitment to raising all boats.
