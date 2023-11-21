PowerDMARC Boosts SPF Record Management with SPF Macros
PowerDMARC recently introduced SPF macros in their SPF record management services - PowerSPF, that will take your authentication to new heights!MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC is a leading US-based email authentication and domain security SaaS platform that recently launched a feature extension of its hosted SPF management services. This extension came in the form of SPF Macros integration in PowerSPF - a better and more effective solution for mitigating SPF-related errors and limitations.
Traditional SPF flattening methods exercised by most organizations in the market fall short while optimizing the SPF record length to stay within 512 octets when dealing with multiple mechanisms in a more complex SPF setup. This is why SPF Macros is a far better alternative to flattening. It not only helps SPF records stay under the 10 DNS lookup limit but also successfully restricts the record from getting too long.
PowerDMARC recognized the need to offer an SPF optimization solution that addresses both issues effectively and functions efficiently for both simpler SPF settings as well as more complex ones. Moreover, traditional SPF flattening services expose your authorized IPs and sending sources to potential fraudsters. SPF Macros bypass privacy concerns by camouflaging your authorized sources from the prying eyes of cybercriminals.
“SPF Macros are a much more effective method for SPF record optimization, as they address SPF errors more efficiently in comparison to traditional flattening services, providing a holistic approach toward SPF record management. Introducing SPF Macros in our Hosted SPF services was an important step toward ensuring that our clients experience the very best when it comes to relying on us to meet their email authentication goals, “ said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 1000 customers spread across 60 countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 600+ global MSP Partners.
PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.
Ahona Rudra
PowerDMARC
+ +1 217-650-7167
marketing@powerdmarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube