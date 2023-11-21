Riffler Unveils Gen AI Platform, Riffler Flow, Clean Riff Generator for Guitarists, Beat Makers, and Producers
Breaking New Ground in Musical Innovation, Riffler Flow Transforms the Creative Landscape for Musicians Worldwide
Riffler Flow marks a significant leap for musical creativity, providing musicians and producers with a dynamic tool to effortlessly create unique and original compositions.”FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riffler, the company behind the groundbreaking guitar riff generator app, proudly introduces "Riffler Flow" – an innovative app to redefine the creative landscape for guitarists, beat makers, and producers alike. Riffler Flow offers an instant generation of clean guitar riffs and synth parts, unlocking limitless musical possibilities.
— Founder and CEO, Jon Bell
Highlights of the new release, Riffler Flow:
- Innovative Music Creation: Revolutionizes the music creation process for guitarists, beat makers, and producers by providing a unique platform for spontaneous and authentic musical expression.
- Diverse Sonic Exploration: Encourages users to explore a wide range of musical styles, fostering creativity and experimentation.
- Dynamic Composition Tool: Crafts chord progressions and hooks, empowering musicians and producers to break free from the monotony of repetitive samples and infuse originality into their productions.
- In-depth Customization: Advanced users can use the extensive options to fine-tune their riffs to their exact requirements.
- Adaptive Musical Sketchpad: Serves as an intuitive musical sketchpad, allowing for the instant creation of original chord progressions.
- Comprehensive Preset Library: Includes a library of presets catering to various genres, providing a foundation for users to build and expand their sonic palette.
- Flexible Export Options: Export compositions as MIDI or WAV files for easy integration into Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) and other music software.
- Plug-and-Play Compatibility: Seamlessly use Riffler Flow standalone or within iOS DAWs as an AUv3 plugin, enabling users to effortlessly output both audio and MIDI.
Riffler Flow is available now for download on the Apple App Store for iOS devices.
Find out more about Riffler Flow at riffler.app/flow
Founder and CEO, Jon Bell, "Riffler Flow marks a significant leap for musical creativity, providing musicians and producers with a dynamic tool to effortlessly create unique and original compositions."
About Riffler Ltd:
Riffler is a leading innovator in music software development, offering cutting-edge tools for creative expression and inspiration. The original Riffler app and the new Riffler Flow both provide instant, copyright-free riffs that now cover a huge range of genres.
Riffler’s apps offer an exciting and unpredictable experience for musicians of all levels, doubling as a valuable tool for practice and inspiration. The unique features also make for excellent ear-training tools for transcribing and playing by ear.
Sophio Beradze
Triple G Vemtures
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Riffler Flow