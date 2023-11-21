St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf Secures Two Historic Capital Grants
Dr. Jodi Falk, Executive Director of SFDS is pleased to announce that the school has received two major capital grants totaling $2,769,000BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jodi Falk, Executive Director, St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf in Brooklyn (SFDS), is pleased to announce that the school has received two major capital grants totaling $2,769,000 to fund the replacement of the school’s heating plant.
The first grant, sponsored by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, was awarded by the Borough President’s Capital Grants Program in the amount of $1,950,000 and the second grant, sponsored by City Council Member Crystal Hudson, was awarded by City Council Member’s Capital Grants Program in the amount of $819,000.
The cost of replacing the heating plant system is $3,956,793. The remaining balance will be covered by the NYS Department of Education.
"Brooklyn is the proud home of the St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf in Brooklyn (SFDS), a center of excellence that meets children with disabilities with the resources, instruction, and supportive environment they deserve,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.
SFDS serves students who reside throughout every borough in NYC. Students are referred to SFDS by the Department of Education, and are known for their nurturing environment, multimodal-multilingual communication including American Sign Language, tactile sign, Spoken English, picture exchange, tangible symbols, assistive technology & braille. Additionally, all students meet the criteria for free and reduced breakfast and lunch, ensuring equal access to essential resources.
“This commitment to St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf in Brooklyn most certainly has a major impact on the local community, the borough, and children across the city. The school addresses students’ and their families’ complex needs. And with this funding, we’re making a material contribution and investment in our young neighbors, ensuring the school’s learning environments are conducive to the success of every student,” said Council Member Crystal Hudson.
“This is an extraordinary commitment on the part of Borough President Antonio Reynoso and City Council Member Crystal Hudson who worked closely with the school leadership to make these capital grants happen. This commitment will keep our students, faculty, and staff “warm and toasty” during New York’s long winter months.” said the School’s Board President Dr. Maria Hartman.
This project is just one of several major programmatic and facility development projects that St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf in Brooklyn envisions undertaking over the next few years to transform this extraordinary school into a valued center of excellence for families of children from birth through eighth grade across NYC who are Deaf, DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled.
About SFDS
St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS) is a nonpublic, New York State-supported institution committed to providing exceptional education for Deaf, DeafBlind, and DeafDisabled students from birth through the eighth grade. Located in the vibrant Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, SFDS offers three core programs: a Parent Infant Program (Ages 0-3), an Early Childhood Program (Ages 3-5), and a School Age Program (Grades K-8). With a focus on inclusivity, SFDS is dedicated to fostering a supportive learning environment that goes beyond academic excellence, preparing students for a bright future.
For more information, please visit www.sfdesales.org.
