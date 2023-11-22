Epos Now And GiftTrees Recognised For Environment Best Practice At The International Green Apple Environment Award 2023
Epos Now and GiftTrees have been recognised for environmental best practices by The Green Organization at an awards ceremony at the Houses of Parliament.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognised by The Green Organization for their joint commitment to environmental best practices, Epos Now and GiftTrees are proud to have been named winners of the International Green Apple Environment Award 2023. Now in its 30th year, the International Green Apple Environment Awards are a globally renowned celebration of environmental stewardship, showcasing and honouring those who go above and beyond in making a positive impact on the planet. With this award, Epos Now, a leading global provider of embedded finance, payments, and point-of-sale solutions, and GiftTrees, a corporate social responsibility initiative, have solidified their position as champions for a sustainable and green future.
Epos Now and GiftTrees have partnered to provide their hospitality merchants with a solution to address the requirements for the sector to take responsibility for their environmental impact at zero cost. By adding the GiftTrees app to their Epos Now terminal, merchants collect customer contributions to help offset their carbon footprint by planting a fruit tree in a developing country. Collectively they foster economic growth, fight climate change, and promote food security. To date, Epos Now and GiftTrees planted over 180,000 trees together.
In turn, Epos Now rewards its environmentally responsible merchants. Those who download the GiftTrees app are eligible to receive discounts on their monthly Epos Now subscription and monthly content showing their impact.
“We are delighted to have won the International Green Apple Environment Award 2023
In partnership with the dedicated team at GiftTrees,” says Ryan Heaphy, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Epos Now. “At Epos Now we work effortlessly to advocate for a sustainable future and this award is testament to our ongoing commitment to doing right by our planet.”
“Our shared goals of delivering the hospitality sector a simple, but effective solution allowing a positive environmental impact, have proved successful,” says Kate Guest, Head of Channel Partnerships at GiftTrees. “We are thrilled to receive this award at a milestone moment of 180k GiftTrees contributed by the Epos Now network. The integration of the GiftTree app to the Epos Now marketplace allows restaurants to seamlessly join the initiative with no cost and no operational change required, making it easier than ever to support the planet through their daily hospitality trade.”
Epos Now and GiftTrees are looking forward to continuing their joint efforts in promoting sustainability and social impact, and are proud that their efforts have been recognised at the awards ceremony which took place at the Houses of Parliament in London on November 20th, 2023.
For more information on the initiative and how your business can join this great cause, please visit our dedicated integration page.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
For more information, please visit www.eposnow.com
About GiftTrees:
GiftTrees is a corporate social responsibility initiative, dedicated to helping poorer communities create sustainable livelihoods that help the planet and lift people out of poverty. Working with countries all over the globe, GiftTrees raises money to plant trees in specific regions that will have the best impact. To date, GiftTrees has helped plant more than 2.9 million trees.
Sandra Kaulfuss
Epos Now
+44 7404 552071
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram