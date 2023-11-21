FlashInfo Announces Exciting Update to Its Browser Add-On, Enhancing Salesforce and HubSpot Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashIntel, a leader in sales enablement technology, proudly announces a significant update to the FlashInfo browser add-on. This enhancement further streamlines the integration with Salesforce and HubSpot, offering users an even more seamless experience directly within their CRM accounts.

Revolutionized CRM Integration
The updated FlashInfo browser add-on is a testament to FlashIntel's commitment to continuous improvement and user-centric innovation. The add-on embeds directly into Salesforce and HubSpot platforms, allowing users to access FlashInfo's comprehensive features without leaving their CRM environment.

Enhanced Features and Capabilities:
Salesforce Functionality:
- Toggle Enable/Disable Option: Users can now effortlessly switch the integration on or off, offering greater flexibility and control.
- Advanced CRM Enrichment: The add-on facilitates the import of individual or multiple contacts to FlashInfo's CRM enrichment.
- Engagement & Activity Log: A new feature that tracks all engagement activities within Salesforce, providing deeper insights and analytics.

HubSpot Integration:
- The updated add-on mirrors its Salesforce functionality, ensuring a uniform and efficient experience across both CRM platforms.

Streamlining Sales and Marketing Efforts
- The FlashInfo browser add-on is designed to optimize workflows and improve productivity. With this update, sales and marketing professionals can enrich, sequence, and dial contacts more efficiently, directly within their CRM software.

Get the Updated FlashInfo Browser Add-On
The updated FlashInfo browser add-on is available now. Users are encouraged to upgrade their add-on to leverage the enhanced functionalities and integrate their CRM experience with FlashInfo’s powerful capabilities.

About

FlashIntel is a pioneering Go-to-Market intelligence firm that streamlines sales and partnership processes. With tools like FlashInfo and FlashClick, it offers a unified platform that merges sales intelligence with engagement functionalities. Designed for modern businesses, FlashIntel focuses on strategic planning and seizing timely opportunities, providing resources to drive growth and success in a competitive landscape. Through its innovative solutions, FlashIntel is setting new standards in revenue acceleration and business efficiency.

FlashIntel: Revolutionizing Go-to-Market Intelligence

