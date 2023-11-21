Submit Release
Recap of Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays Event

CloudDefense.AI is thrilled to announce the proud conclusion of its Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays event sponsored by CloudDefense.AI, Portal 26, Procyon.ai

The success of our Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays event at Hacker Dojo is a shining example of community and expertise coming together.”
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A gathering of cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts at the prestigious Hacker Dojo in Mountain View, California. The evening was marked by engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and insights from esteemed speakers.

CloudDefense.AI extends heartfelt thanks to the speakers, Lakshmi "Prasad" Kethana and Yogesh Badwe, whose expertise enriched the event. The active participation of each attendee was instrumental in the event's success, creating a memorable evening of collaboration.

CloudDefense.AI looks forward to future opportunities to unite the cybersecurity community, share knowledge, and build lasting connections.

Stay tuned for upcoming events and updates.

If you want to experience our industry-leading cybersecurity solutions, book a free demo with us here or contact gtm@clouddefense.ai.

About CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI is a leading cybersecurity platform based in Palo Alto. They take pride in being a cloud-native cybersecurity platform that secures both cloud and applications. Their all-in-one suite of services includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure and Environment Management (CIEM), Threat Detection, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), SAST, DAST, SCA, Container Security, and API Security.

Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
