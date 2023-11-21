Energy America Expands Production Capacity and in process of setting up New factory in South Carolina
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy America, a leading USA based solar module manufacturer, is making strategic moves to better serve its American customers. In addition to increasing its production capacity, the company is proud to announce the opening of a new factory in South Carolina. This expansion will not only strengthen Energy America's IRA roadmap, but also create new job opportunities in the state.
With the growing demand for renewable energy sources, Energy America has been experiencing a surge in orders from its American customers. In order to meet this demand and provide timely delivery, the company has decided to increase its production capacity. This will not only benefit its existing customers, but also attract new ones who are looking for reliable and efficient solar modules.
The new factory in South Carolina is a significant step towards Energy America's goal of becoming a leading player in the solar energy market. The state-of-the-art facility will be equipped with the latest technology and machinery, allowing for faster and more efficient production. This move will also help the company to reduce its carbon footprint by minimizing transportation costs and emissions.
Energy America's CEO, Jack Stone, expressed his excitement about the expansion and the new factory, stating, "We are committed to providing our American customers with high-quality solar modules and exceptional service. The increase in production capacity and the opening of our new factory in South Carolina will enable us to do just that. We are also proud to contribute to the economic growth of the state by creating new job opportunities."
Energy America's expansion and the opening of its new factory in South Carolina is a testament to the company's dedication towards providing sustainable and affordable energy solutions. With this move, Energy America is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for solar energy and continue its mission of creating a greener and more sustainable future for all.
ABOUT US
Energy America is a US-based solar module manufacturer and EPC contractor, taking into consideration of our products and customers’ demand we have set up various manufacturing facilities around the globe that produces only the highest of quality which meets all global standards and modules made and tested for all climatic conditions.
Our Manufacturing factory locations include the United States of America, Germany, India, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey, Vietnam, and Cambodia.
Energy America is a vertically integrated and fully bankable solar solution provider with a global footprint and market access. We expect to lead the world’s solar industry with our cutting-edge technology and superior product quality. it’s why we’re seen as the best choice for the future and trustworthy to our investors, installers, and end consumers.
Ganymede, EPC arm of Energy America
