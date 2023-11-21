Energy America Announces High Efficiency Solar Modules Designed to Withstand Extreme Weather Conditions
November 20, 2023
Energy America, a global leader in the development of high efficiency solar modules, has announced a groundbreaking new feature for their products. The EA modules are now designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, including flood prone areas. This development is a major step forward in the renewable energy industry and will provide significant benefits for both consumers and the environment.
The new EA modules have been rigorously tested and proven to be able to withstand being submerged in water for a period of time without any significant drop in energy production. This is a game-changing feature for those living in flood prone areas, as it eliminates the risk of damage to their solar panels during extreme weather events. It also means that the modules can continue to generate clean energy even in the face of natural disasters, providing a reliable and sustainable source of power.
According to Energy America CEO, Jack Stone, "We are thrilled to announce this new development in our solar modules. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our products not only provide high efficiency, but also have the ability to withstand extreme weather conditions. We believe that this feature will greatly benefit our customers and contribute to the growth of renewable energy globally."
With the increasing frequency of extreme weather events due to climate change, the need for resilient and sustainable energy sources has never been greater. Energy America's new EA modules are a testament to their commitment to innovation and their dedication to providing clean energy solutions for a better future. The company is excited to bring this technology to the market and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on communities around the world.
Energy America's high efficiency solar modules with the ability to withstand extreme weather conditions are now available for purchase. For more information, please visit their website or contact their customer service team. This development marks a significant milestone in the renewable energy industry and sets a new standard for the durability and reliability of solar panels.
ABOUT ENERGY AMERICA
Energy America is a US-based solar module manufacturer and EPC contractor, taking into consideration of our products and customers’ demand we have set up various manufacturing facilities around the globe that produces only the highest of quality which meets all global standards and modules made and tested for all climatic conditions.
Our Manufacturing factory locations include the United States of America, Germany, India, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey, Vietnam, and Cambodia.
ABOUT GANYMEDE UTILITIES
Ganymede is a leading provider of advanced energy solutions, specializing in renewable energy technologies, energy storage systems, and sustainable infrastructure development. With a team of passionate experts, we strive to transform the energy landscape and inspire positive change across industries and communities worldwide.
