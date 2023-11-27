Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and Author Molly Grantham Graces Career Mastered Magazine Cover
Career Mastered Magazine Releases Annual Double-Take Cover Issue
Molly was chosen for the cover of this special edition during the Holiday Season because of the joy she brings in all that she does both personally and professionally.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Journalist and four-time Emmy Award-winning news anchor and author Molly Grantham, graces the cover of this year's Career Mastered Magazine "Double-Take" Issue. Arriving this December, just in time for the Holiday Season, the magazine thrives on advancing women's global leadership and features women who have mastered their careers showing their iconic presence and power.
— Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker
The feature is written by Jasmine Ball, who highlights Grantham’s ability to reset and refocus throughout her career to embrace new seasons of success. Molly Grantham’s career in TV spans across 20 years and has since landed her four Emmy wins, a Tedx Talk, and over 200,000 followers on social media to name a few. However, when Molly’s not delivering the news or empowering women and corporate groups through speaking gigs around the nation, she’s busy juggling life as a mom of three—- a hat Molly’s learned to embrace in a new season of her success.
In the magazine feature, Molly shares that a few years ago, she began chronicling her journey as a working mom by writing and publishing three books documenting “the off-camera life of an on-camera mom." Her books “Small Victories” (2017) and “The Juggle is Real” (2020) have sold over 20,000 copies worldwide. Her newest and final book in this 3-part series “Practice Makes...Progress" just hit stores in October. In the series, she doubles down on the need to stop striving for perfection and instead focus on progress.
Publisher & CEO of Career Mastered Magazine, Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, says, "Molly was chosen for the cover of this special edition during the Holiday Season because of the joy she brings in all that she does both personally and professionally. She shows us how to keep going no matter the twists and turns to embrace success. The double-take issue also features content and insights for women to reset and refocus to embrace a new season of success. Women across the globe can read more about Grantham at www.mollygrantham.com
About Career Mastered Magazine: Career Mastered Magazine was founded by Visionary, Author, Speaker, and Publisher Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker. The Magazine, a division of Linwick & Associates, is the premier one-of-a-kind publication focused on women's global leadership and careers. A voice for everyday career women who are making a compelling mark on business, our goal is to tell "her career story" to further the power of the woman. Packed with a combination of inspiring and thought-provoking career information, the magazine is designed to provide global career women with the latest must-haves and must-dos, with a diverse range of features including leadership, c-suite, wellness, fashion and more. To subscribe to the quarterly print and/or digital publication log onto www.careermastered.com or www.issuu.com
