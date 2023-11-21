InventionHome® Announces New Invention—The Z—Aiming to Increase the Efficiency of Engines and Reduce Harmful Emissions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis B. of Gainesville, GA. has designed a device that allows fresh air to enter the combustion cycle in fossil fuel engines to burn fuel more efficiently. The device not only saves consumers money on fuel, but also reduces harmful CO2 emissions in the environment. This device comes at an ideal time, as drivers and governments continue to look for new strategies in the reduction of harmful emissions.
Lewis is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to The Z. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. The inventor has an issued utility patent.
Companies interested in The Z can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.
