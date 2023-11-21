Berry Donmark Featured in Aldora Britain Records e-Zine Interview
Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter Berry Donmark discusses songwriting in new interview.
The wide-ranging conversation covers early influences, Donmark’s songwriting process, and the impact of recent world events on Donmark’s writing.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter Berry Donmark is interviewed in issue 126 of the Aldora Britain Records October 22, 2023, e-Zine. The interview can be found here.
Tom Hilton, founder of Aldora Britain Records and writer of the e-Zine, spoke with Donmark for the interview. The wide-ranging conversation covers early influences, Donmark’s songwriting process, and the impact of recent world events on Donmark’s writing.
“Tom Hilton is one of indie music’s greatest friends," said Berry Donmark. "Between the music he puts out and highlights on Aldora Britain Records, his prolific writing, and his supportive championing of musicians, Tom is a one-of-a-kind ambassador for indie artists.”
Aldora Britain Records, based in Rothley, UK, released an EP consisting of three Berry Donmark tracks earlier this year. The sampler, titled "Aldora Britain Records Presents… Berry Donmark," is exclusively available on ABR’s Bandcamp page. The tracks include two Americana / folk-rock numbers (“Rain Drenched Sparrow” and “Praying Tonight”) and a baroque pop excursion (“Secrets of Mood”).
About Berry Donmark
Berry Donmark’s performing career began in the mid-1980s in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He started off performing original folk songs that ranged from historical storytelling to topical tunes. He appeared at various locations around the campus town.
Following several years performing in Minneapolis cover bands in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Berry released two albums of original material - 1995’s Secrets & Lies and 2002’s Midway Angels. Both pre-dated the prominence of digital distribution and have been lost to time (with the exception of a few scattered cassettes and burned CDs). In 2022, Berry appeared on The Other Hit’s release DIEGO, featuring 10 of his original tunes. In 2023 he began releasing solo material as Berry Donmark.
Links and more information can be found on his website at www.berrydonmark.com.
