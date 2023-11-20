FloridaCommerce Announces Approval of State of Florida’s Action Plan for $910 Million in Hurricane Ian Recovery Funding



~ Prioritizing Housing and Hazard Mitigation Infrastructure Grants to Support Impacted Communities ~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce announced the approval of the State of Florida’s Action Plan for Hurricane Ian Recovery from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Action Plan outlines the administration of over $910 million in Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program funding for long-term recovery efforts for 20 Hurricane Ian-impacted counties. The program will prioritize housing repair and replacement to support impacted families and Hazard Mitigation Infrastructure Grants to support community resilience.

“The impacts of Hurricane Ian are still being felt across Florida communities and this approval is another step towards restarting a sense of normalcy for impacted Floridians and their communities,” said FloridaCommerce Secretary, J. Alex Kelly. “We will continue to expedite disaster recovery assistance for Floridians, and we encourage impacted residents to submit a pre-assessment survey for the housing repair and replacement program."

Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can take the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Ian Housing Repair and Replacement Program (HRRP) Assessment. This is the first step in the application process for homeowners interested in applying for the funding allocated to Florida for disaster recovery and mitigation following Hurricane Ian. Assessment responses will help FloridaCommerce identify potential applicants and determine outstanding needs of homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian. Applicants may receive an invitation to apply for assistance based on their responses.

This funding will support long-term resiliency and mitigation efforts following Hurricane Ian in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole and St. Johns Counties. Four counties, Lee, Orange, Sarasota, and Volusia received direct federal allocations and will each submit action plans to HUD for separate review. Lee County will receive more than $1.1 billion, Volusia County will receive more than $328 million for disaster recovery and mitigation efforts, Orange County will receive more than $219 million, Sarasota County will receive more than $201 million.

Florida’s Action Plan for Hurricane Ian Recovery Timeline: