Game and Fish Commission expands access in Albany County

11/20/2023 10:35:48 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met last week in Cody for its November meeting and voted to expand the Jelm Wildlife Habitat Management Area in Albany County by acquiring an additional 459.71 acres.

“The expansion of the Jelm WHMA is a win for the public and wildlife,” said Game and Fish Commission President Ralph Brokaw. “These lands not only benefit hunters and anglers but also ensure that big game animals have access to more quality habitat in the area.”

The expansion of the WHMA was made possible due to funds generated from the passage of HB122, which are used to secure public access for hunting and fishing.

After considerable public input and in response to the passage of HB0104 during the 2023 Legislative session, the Commission voted to approve the revised Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation to include the hunting of predatory animals with artificial light from Sept. 1- Dec. 31.

Additionally, the Commission voted to approve herd management objectives for the Paintrock, Pumpkin Buttes and Upper Powder River mule deer and Cooper Lake pronghorn herds, a 10-year renewal of a public access lease at the Rawhide Wildlife Management Area, a livestock grazing plan at the Ellis Wildlife Habitat Management Area and the acquisition of a game warden station in Powell.

The Commission received numerous informational presentations and updates, including an update on the Jackson employee housing project, the department’s recruitment and retention efforts, landowner licenses and instream flow work.

A full recording of the Commission meeting is available online. The Commission's next meeting is Jan. 16-17 in Cheyenne.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -