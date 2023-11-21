Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest Pet Reward Party Catered By Celebrity Chef
Are you a sweet pet parent, love to do GOOD, and Party for Good? We created Join The Pet Party...Just for You!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good launched Join The Pet Party to make a difference fun and rewarding.
Human Friends participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund rescues; earn 'The Sweetest Reward' a catered pet party by a celebrity chef.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're grateful to reward Pet Party Members; Caroline Arliss healthy catered pet parties!"
Human friends who successfully participate in referral program; earn a rescue a $500 donation, and Recruiting for Good retains Caroline Arliss to create the sweetest catered pet party for good.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "Pet Party members can gift their catered party reward to anyone living in LA."
Caroline Arliss is an international award-winning celebrity chef and multi cookbook author (Beauty Foods, Natural Beauty Masks, The Gorgeous Kitchen) who has been cooking up worldwide successes for more than 25 years. She has collaborated with numerous celebrity chefs, including Jamie Oliver, Sophie Michell, Jo Pratt and Gee Charman, and self-produced a YouTube cooking show in the UK that sent her cooking her way across the USA for BBC America’s Chef Race. She also filmed Simply Caroline for Malaysian TV.
While in her home country of London, Caroline served as Executive Consultant Chef at “The Gorgeous Kitchen” restaurant located in The Queens Terminal at London’s Heathrow Airport. In 2015, The Gorgeous Kitchen was rated #1 in the Daily Mail’s Best Airport Restaurants in the World. She then became a Co-Founder of The Great American Fries Co., which was voted one of the best fries in Los Angeles.
Her newest venture is helping all the dogs have happier and healthier lives through their diet. A long-time passion of hers, and as the CEO of Migos Dog a fresh dog food brand based out of Malibu, CA, Caroline’s cooking is going to the canines!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good!
Are You a Sweet Pet Parent in LA, Love to Do GOOD and Party for Good? Join The Pet Party Made Just for You! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund rescues; and earn the sweetest pet party catered by celebrity chef Caroline Arliss. visit our website www.JoinThePetParty.com
