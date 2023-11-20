Yellowtail youth-only pheasant hunt Nov. 17-19

Cody - A youth-only pheasant hunt will be conducted Nov. 17-19 on Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Lovell. During this three-day timeframe, pheasant hunting is restricted to youth only on all lands contained within the Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area north of the Shoshone River.

“Pheasant hunting is a great way to introduce youth to hunting and spend time together as a family outdoors,” said Colten Galambas, Lovell area game warden. “We encourage families to bring their kids out to Yellowtail for this special, youth-only opportunity to hunt birds.”

A youth is defined as anyone 17 years of age or younger. To participate, youth hunters must have a pheasant special management permit and have successfully completed a hunter education course or be enrolled in Wyoming’s hunter mentor program prior to hunting during the youth hunt. In addition, youth over the age of 14 years must possess a valid game bird license and conservation stamp. An adult must accompany hunters under the age of 14; adults may not take any pheasants on the Yellowtail area north of the Shoshone River during youth hunt days.

All pheasant hunters are required to wear one article of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing (hat, shirt, sweater, jacket, vest, or coat) while hunting pheasants on Yellowtail Wildlife Management Area. For more information regarding youth-only hunts, contact Game and Fish or visit wgfd.wyo.gov.

- WGFD -