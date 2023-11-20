First opinions in 81 days filing Monday

First opinions in 81 days filing MondayMartin.Novitski
Fri, 11/17/2023 - 09:32
NewsLink
On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will file its opinions in Gantner v. PG&E Corp. and People v. Salazar. Gantner and Salazar were both argued in September. There’s one more undecided case from that calendar, People v. Curiel; an opinion in that matter is expected by December 4.
