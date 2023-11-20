Request for Proposals – Healing, Support & Transition Services

OCVA seeks proposals from qualified organizations for “the purpose of providing coordinating support and convening statewide coordination meetings, no less than quarterly, for healing, support, and transition service providers and related service providers.”

As defined in SSB 5114:

“Healing, support, and transition service provider means an entity or person that provides healing and transition services that meet the self-determined needs of adults with lived experience of sex trafficking ages 18 and older. Healing, support, and transition services mean safe and trauma-informed services tailored to individuals’ self-determined needs.”

OCVA anticipates approximately twelve healing, support, and transition service providers will be funded across the state. OCVA intends to fund one entity for this statewide coordination role. OCVA estimates that approximately $173,500 will be available per year. The contract period will be from Feb.1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

The bidders’ conference will be recorded and posted on the OCVA Grants and Funding Page.