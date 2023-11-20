Submit Release
Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition Celebrates Top Talent at Pittsburgh Technical College

Jacob Dziabiak - Madison McGaughy – Josiah Miller from Venango Technology Center

These students represent the future of the maritime industry. Events like these are crucial in highlighting the importance of skilled trades and craftsmanship needed in today's workforce.”
— Bill Ross
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Project MFG Maritime Welding competition recently took place at Pittsburgh Technical College in partnership with the Philadelphia Talent Pipeline Program. This competition emphasized the critical skills required in today’s maritime industry. The competition brought together 38 talented students from the local region, each demonstrating their proficiency in welding techniques and industry knowledge.

The event, held at Pittsburgh Technical College, not only served as a platform for the students to test their welding skills, but also provided an opportunity for industry leaders and local students to witness the competition up close. Spectators had a birds-eye view of the intense competition, cheering on the competitors as they navigated the challenges and showcased their welding skills.

"The Project MFG Maritime Welding competition is more than just a contest; it is a celebration of the exceptional talent in each community" said Bill Ross of Project MFG. "These students represent the future of the maritime industry. Events like these are crucial in highlighting the importance of skilled trades and craftsmanship needed in today's workforce."

The competition wasn't just about winning; it was an immersive experience for the participants. Following the welding competition, competitors and local students had the opportunity to engage in a career discovery event. This networking session allowed them to interact with industry leaders, fostering valuable connections as they embark on their career paths.
As the full-day event concluded, students, industry leaders, and the community eagerly gathered to hear the names of the top three winners in the Project MFG Maritime Welding Competitions.

First Place – Jacob Dziabiak from Beaver County Career & Technology Center
Second Place – Madison McGaughy from Pittsburgh Technical College
Third Place – Josiah Miller from Venango Technology Center

Winners walked away with tools and welding gear donated by our sponsor Miller Electric. The first-place winner also won a $1,000 scholarship from the American Welding Society.

The Project MFG Maritime Welding competition not only showcase the many talented participants, but also underscored the importance of vocational education in meeting the demands of the modern workforce. As industries evolve, events like these play a vital role in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals.

