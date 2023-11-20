USS Farragut Going Full Speed Ahead Making Multiple Drug Busts

Farragut, with an embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50, Detachment Two, made all four drug busts in the Central Caribbean, taking down go fast vessels through a combination of coordinated air and surface operations.

The busts resulted in the confiscation of 1,384 kilograms of cocaine and the detention of 12 suspected illicit drug runners.

"USS Farragut Sailors have brought their hammer to the detection, monitoring, interdiction and apprehension fight against transnational criminal organizations," said U.S. Marine Corps Col. P. Goguen, Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-South) Director of Operations. "Their results so far demonstrate a highly professional level of planning and preparation that has resulted in the execution of several flawless interdiction events; there are few other Services worldwide that are as effective. We look forward to continued results during the rest of Farragut's deployment."

“Every Sailor has a role in this team effort” said Farragut Commanding Officer Cmdr. Tom Roberts. “We gain a good measure of satisfaction in interdicting these drugs and keeping them out of the United States. The positive results are tangible and immediate. Our team can see the difference their efforts hold.”

USS Farragut is currently assigned to Commander, Task Force 45 (CTF 45). CTF-45 is the 4th Fleet surface task force charged with executing combined naval operations, building and strengthening Latin American, south of Mexico, and Caribbean maritime partnerships, and acting as a DoD ready service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force - South in support of counter illicit-drug trafficking operations in the Central and South American waters.

LEDETS are deployable specialized forces of the U.S. Coast Guard that enforce U.S. laws and treaties in the maritime domain.

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

