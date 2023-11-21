Barco announces introduction of AI technology for visualization of dense breast tissue
KORTRIJK, BELGIUM, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barco announces introduction of the DL Precise™ AI software in addition to the current Intuitive Workflow tools.
Barco’s colorful high-resolution monitors burst with more data than ever before – data beyond the range of human vision. The DL Precise visual enhancement software reveals the hidden data, and its shape-recognition method vividly displays the results: segmenting and measuring target masses with unprecedented speed, precision, and consistency. Clinicians can also elect to add color to DL Precise’s segmentation image, leveraging Barco’s unique SteadyColor feature to further sharpen visual contrast in a consistent way.
“The existing Intuitive Workflow Tools will benefit from this add-on AI software tool which addresses a significant unmet need in medical imaging, enabling rapid and accurate lesion segmentation, measurement, and visualization” says Dirk Feyants, Executive Vice President of Diagnostic Imaging at Barco. “Combined with our displays’ excellent image quality, this tool offers a new layer of confidence to breast radiologists. We are proud to lead the way in offering breast radiologists the essential tools they require to enhance their patients' well-being."
DL Precise™, the flagship product of DeepLook Medical, is a one-click lesion segmentation, measurement, and visualization tool. Its core technology, patented and FDA-cleared, is a deterministic shape recognition algorithm that yields consistent results on multiple imaging modalities – mammography, ultrasound, CT and MRI – all with a single click.
“The combination is a true breakthrough for breast screening and this is just the beginning,” says DeepLook Medical’s CEO Marissa Fayer. “Together with Barco, we are ushering in a new era of in-depth visualization, expanding the capacity of clinicians and helping them improve outcomes for patients.”
This plug-in application will be available in a licensing model and can be easily installed on radiologist workstations, leveraging the QAWeb Enterprise platform, part of Barco’s ecosystem. DL Precise™ will be integrated with Barco display systems, enabling deployment across hundreds of medical imaging viewers used by thousands of clinicians. Clinicians can delve deeper into areas of concern with a single mouse click or hot-key command. The resulting findings are instantly generated through the software’s local application, supported by Barco's Intuitive Workflow Tools.
The tool is currently available in the United States only, with certifications in other global regions pending and planned.
Marissa Fayer concludes: “Technologies like DL Precise offer new hope for the millions of people whose dense breast tissue currently masks cancer on mammograms.”
About Barco
Barco is a global company with headquarters in Kortrijk (Belgium). Our visualization and collaboration technology helps professionals accelerate innovation in the healthcare and enterprise and entertainment markets. We count over 3,000 visioneers, whose passion for technology is captured in over 500 unique patents.
Barco is a listed company (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) and realized sales of 1,058 million euro in 2022.
Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow.
About DeepLook Medical
DeepLook Medical, a Connecticut-based software firm, focuses on visual enhancement technology to advance medical imaging. DL Precise™ is the first in a series of innovative products using the company’s unique shape-recognition software to delineate the details of tumor morphology – a key to better diagnosis and treatment of malignancy across the field of oncology. The company is leveraging other complementary AI advances to further the reach and impact of its patented technology. To learn more, please visit: www.deeplookmedical.com/
