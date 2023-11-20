Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,625 in the last 365 days.

$343,000 For Yorkton Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 20, 2023

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $343,000 to the City of Yorkton through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2023-24. This grant will fund three existing RCMP officer positions in the community.

"The Government continues to invest in public safety throughout the province," Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. "This grant supports policing initiatives in the Yorkton area and strengthens our community."

The funding for Yorkton also supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers who provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community. 

The Municipal Police Grants program also supports enhanced community policing throughout the city to ensure a safer community.

"The City of Yorkton appreciates the annual provincial funding of the Municipal Police Grant," Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley said. "We are very proud to have such a great relationship with the RCMP, as they are the pinnacle of safety in our fine city, always playing a very active role in our safety to both the school systems and on the streets. Every community is in need of the best protection services possible and becoming even more so. Our excellent RCMP services play a big part in attracting new citizens and new businesses to Yorkton."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane Whiting
Corrections, Policing and Public Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-787-8621
Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

$343,000 For Yorkton Policing Initiatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more