$343,000 For Yorkton Policing Initiatives

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $343,000 to the City of Yorkton through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2023-24. This grant will fund three existing RCMP officer positions in the community.

"The Government continues to invest in public safety throughout the province," Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. "This grant supports policing initiatives in the Yorkton area and strengthens our community."

The funding for Yorkton also supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers who provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

The Municipal Police Grants program also supports enhanced community policing throughout the city to ensure a safer community.

"The City of Yorkton appreciates the annual provincial funding of the Municipal Police Grant," Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley said. "We are very proud to have such a great relationship with the RCMP, as they are the pinnacle of safety in our fine city, always playing a very active role in our safety to both the school systems and on the streets. Every community is in need of the best protection services possible and becoming even more so. Our excellent RCMP services play a big part in attracting new citizens and new businesses to Yorkton."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

