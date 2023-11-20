Holocaust Education to Become Mandatory in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 20, 2023

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced that holocaust education will be a compulsory component of the renewed Social Studies 10 curriculum - a provincial graduation requirement.

"Antisemitism, unfortunately, is a prejudice that remains a problem in Canada," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Knowledge of the atrocities committed during the Holocaust is important for our youth as it helps reduce hate and discrimination in society."

The renewed Social Studies 10 curriculum in Saskatchewan is expected to be introduced to high school students for the 2025-26 school year. The curriculum renewal and implementation process will involve teachers and other content experts. The Ministry of Education will work with the Jewish community for their input into the content.

The addition of the Holocaust education has also been announced in other provinces, including Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario.

