Young & Laramore selected as Creative Partner for DEWALT Tools

We’ve been so impressed with the leadership of the Stanley Black & Decker marketing team. They’re working to elevate the DEWALT brand to even greater heights.”
— Tom Denari

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (SBD) is pleased to announce Young & Laramore (Y&L) as the creative Agency partner for DEWALT tools. Y&L will support the brand’s strategy and creative development. This appointment follows an extensive and competitive review, led by Rojek Consulting.

Heidi Ketvertis, SBD’s Vice President, Global Brand, Tools & Outdoor, said “The Y&L team demonstrated a strong understanding of our audience: the hardworking jobsite pros who demand tough, dependable, and innovative tools, as well as the enterprise leaders who procure those tools.”

Tom Denari, President & CEO of Young & Laramore, echoed this enthusiasm: “We’ve been so impressed with the leadership of the Stanley Black & Decker marketing team. They’re working to elevate the DEWALT brand to even greater heights. It’s our honor to help them continue cultivating such an esteemed brand. We look forward to telling the DEWALT story.”

The Y&L team is already hard at work on brand strategy and creative, poised for a launch in 2024. “We are excited to work with Y&L on this project. They showed a high level of creativity that we expect to see come to life in the new year,” said Pat Petschel, SBD’s Vice President, Global Studio, Tools & Outdoor.

For additional information on Young & Laramore, please visit their website at YandL.com.

About Young & Laramore: Young & Laramore (Y&L) is an award-winning creative agency based in Indianapolis, known for its exceptional work in brand strategy, design, advertising, and marketing. Located in a 19th century schoolhouse, Y&L reflects their building—identifying first and foremost as students of the consumer. Proudly independent, Y&L answers to no one but their clients and their own compass. They believe that the ideal creative partnership is just that: a true partnership. Y&L works best with brands who believe the same, including Brizo, Gainbridge, American Standard, Rust-Oleum, Goodwill, and Spangler Candy.

