Free Entrepreneurship Expo Nov. 30 wraps up Global Entrepreneurship Month training sessions

Department of Commerce hosts leading professionals for virtual sessions to help spur new small business starts and inspire entrepreneurship statewide

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Department of Commerce will wrap up its annual Global Entrepreneurship Month activities on Nov. 30 with an online Entrepreneur Expo.  The free virtual Zoom session will cover a wide range of topics for current and prospective startups and small business owners, including artificial intelligence, funding opportunities, and Gen Z in the workplace. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. online.

Anyone interested can sign up for the free Entrepreneur Expo event through Nov. 29.

This is the eighth year Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed November Global Entrepreneurship Month in Washington. Commerce hosted a special series of training and education opportunities across Washington to help residents start and operate a successful business. Events are inspired by and build upon Global Entrepreneurship Week (Nov. 13-19), an international event that hosts entrepreneur activities around the world.

Entrepreneurs may also want to check out Commerce’s Entrepreneur Academy, a series of 11 courses covering everything from ideation to avoiding common mistakes in building a business. Courses begin in December. Learn more about the Academy and more resources for small business on the StartupWashington webpage.

