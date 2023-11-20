VSP BCI Troop B West - Rutland / Shooting incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B5004499

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B West - Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11:53 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 195 Fisher Rd. Orwell, VT

VIOLATIONS: Attempted murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault

ACCUSED: Trent J. Beayon

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington and Orwell, VT

VICTIM: Paxton Taube

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that took place late Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in the town of Orwell. No one was injured.

Investigators are currently seeking Trent J. Beayon, 23, who is known to stay in Burlington and Orwell, on an arrest warrant charging him with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

According to court papers filed in support of the warrant, Beayon was visiting a home at 195 Fisher Rd. in Orwell when a dispute occurred involving several individuals at the residence. During the dispute, Beayon fired at least one round from a semiautomatic 9mm handgun at Paxton Taube, 25, a resident of the home where the incident occurred. Taube was not injured, and Beayon subsequently left the scene.

Beayon’s whereabouts are currently unknown. He is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with dark blond/brown hair and blue eyes. A photo is attached to this release. Anyone with information on Beayon’s current location or who has information related to this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips also can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no additional information is currently available.

- 30 -