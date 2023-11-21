Tennessee Chosen for Beta Test Launch of New AI-Driven Platform to Accelerate Second-Chance Hiring at Scale

Talent Nova will equip employers and talent who have been impacted by the criminal justice system with the tools, training, and confidence they need to succeed in the modern workforce.

Talent Nova designed to eliminate the friction in the employment system that keeps job-ready candidates and employers apart.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Benz Foundation in partnership with Anonymous Philanthropy (www.anonymousllc.com), providers of Signature Philanthropic Initiatives designed to address some of the world’s biggest challenges, has launched a beta test in Tennessee of a philanthropically funded endeavor that uses AI resume generation, virtual candidate coaching, and career development planning for justice-impacted talent, and includes training for employers.

Informed by AI and machine learning, Talent Nova (www.talentnova.com) is a new digital platform created and conceived by Anonymous Philanthropy on behalf of The Benz Foundation, whose mission is to leverage innovation to improve lives and help solve some of the more vexing problems facing our society.

Together, they recognized an opportunity to address two converging trends using a singular vision. The widening skilled labor shortage and the quadrupling of incarceration rates in the U.S. over the last 40 years are simultaneously having a significant impact upon our nation.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the latest data shows there are 9.6 million openings in the U.S., but only 6.4 million unemployed. Meanwhile, one in three American adults of working age— or over 70 million potential employees— have a criminal record, while nearly half (46%) of men convicted of a crime are unemployed (source: Science Advances).

Chosen for the commitment the state has made in second chance hiring, the progress achieved, and the programs and infrastructure already in place, Tennessee was identified to market test the platform with the support of the Tennessee Office of Reentry.

“Talent Nova will equip employers and talent who have been impacted by the criminal justice system with the tools, training, and confidence they need to succeed in the modern workforce,” said Genevieve Martin, Executive Director of Second Chance Employment, Anonymous Philanthropy. “Re-entering the job market and getting on a meaningful career track with an arrest or conviction history is challenging, confusing and at times de-motivating. Talent Nova will serve as a launching pad for these individuals to pursue true economic advancement and stability.”

Set to launch in 2024, Talent Nova is designed to address the needs of both employers and talent. Employers will be able to access educational and training materials, along with best practices in order to properly on-board and welcome justice impacted talent. Candidates are also provided with step-by-step guidance that walks them through each phase of the application and interview process.

“In 2022, our team conducted listening sessions with employers, community-based organizations, human resource professionals, CEOs and job candidates. Again and again, we heard that employers want to hire justice-impacted talent - and that there is considerable talent ready to contribute to the companies who hire them,” said Martin. “The issue our research uncovered was that a significant number of applicants were being unfairly eliminated by a system that neither group confidently knew how to navigate: the application, interview, and assessment phases. Talent Nova aims to fix that.”

A key element of the Talent Nova platform is an AI-enabled Resume Generation Tool that walks a candidate through a series of questions based on their unique experiences to build a professional resume and cover letter that truly represents them. The platform also includes an extensive library of video-based lessons covering topics from “How to Discuss Strengths and Weaknesses” to “Gaps in Employment.”

The platform enables talent to book a Live Video Session with an Employment Coach. Employment Coaches can help candidates to prepare for the interview process, answer questions they may have, or fine tune a resume or cover letter - and connect with the candidates in a live stream directly to their computer.

As part of the beta test, Talent Nova has been made available to a limited number of justice-impacted candidates and local businesses throughout the state of Tennessee who will road-test the platform’s candidate-focused features as they go through the job search and hiring process in real-life scenarios.

To help shape the platform’s development, Anonymous Philanthropy conducted an independent research study in Tennessee earlier this year that revealed 51% of talent with records who were surveyed are currently searching for another job, while 41% would pursue a new job or career if they had more developed skills. Close to half of respondents also report telling a job interviewer about themselves and explaining a gap in employment to be a challenge. The study, which also surveyed employers in the state, found that while there was some variation in policies for hiring workers with records, hiring those with felony convictions was rare and required exceptions from senior management.

“Our hope is that Talent Nova’s balanced approach will ultimately lead to greater economic mobility, a stronger economy, and safer communities.” said Melissa Beck, President of Anonymous Philanthropy. “Talent Nova is a great example of the true power of philanthropy. When viewed through an entrepreneurial lens, philanthropy has the power to solve problems.”

About Talent Nova Talent Nova was born of the belief that all people deserve equitable access to the careers they are qualified for – regardless of their record. And that by connecting talent to employers, we can strengthen the economy, improve individuals’ lives, and improve our communities. The Talent Nova team is a passionate group with expertise in an array of disciplinary backgrounds including human resources, advocacy, business, technology, marketing, and reentry - among them, are many with records themselves. Talent Nova is not just a platform; it is a launching pad designed to equip employers and talent with records with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to navigate the modern workforce while pursuing and unlocking economic advancement.