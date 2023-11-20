Submit Release
Photo Release: Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Attend Karen Organization of Minnesota Gala (11/17/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett and Assistant Commissioner Macarre Traynham celebrated with Minnesota's Karen community Thursday as the Karen Organization of Minnesota held its 15th Anniversary Gala at the Inwood Oaks Event Center in Oakdale. 

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks at a podium to a crowd of people seated at tables

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks during the Karen Organization of Minnesota 15th Anniversary Gala. 

