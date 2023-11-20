American Indian Education Field Hearing Dec. 11 (11/17/23)

Submit Release
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett will hold a second 2023 American Indian Education Field Hearing from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 at Jackpot Junction Event Center, 39375 County Road 24, Morton.

The field hearing is an opportunity for Commissioner Jett and agency staff to gather input from American Indian educators, parents and students on the state of American Indian Education in Minnesota. 

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak during the hearing and individuals can also join the hearing remotely via Zoom. Submit written comments to mde.input-indian-education@state.mn.us. The agency will develop a report from the field hearing for the 11 Tribal Nations for review and comment.

