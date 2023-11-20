Lyricos Learning® LLC Partners With University of St. Thomas (Houston,TX) to Film Next Season of STEAM on Demand®

STEAM On Demand films at MAX Studios

With growing demand for STEAM education, STEAM on Demand is working with MAX Studios to produce another set of engaging videos.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyricos Learning LLC, the Houston-based education company, is seeing great success with its transformative learning platform, STEAM on Demand®. With lessons adapted from those proven to be engaging and successful at its in-person IDEA Lab® Kids locations, STEAM on Demand standards-aligned videos equip students and teachers with the guidance they need to complete exciting STEM + Arts activities in the classroom. Now, STEAM on Demand has partnered with the University of St. Thomas’s MAX Studios to professionally produce the next season of instructional videos to offer even more STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) lessons to classrooms nationwide.

“We are in our second season of filming videos for STEAM on Demand, and we’re now working with the University of St. Thomas,” said Devina Bhojwani, president of Lyricos Learning. “Since they support the STEM + Arts space, they have graciously opened MAX Studios, to us. The demand that we’re seeing with schools and districts continues to rise, and this partnership has given us an opportunity to increase our output of high-quality videos.”

Bhojwani explained that the two teams were first connected about a year ago when Lyricos Learning sponsored a marketing course for the University of St. Thomas students, but the teams quickly realized that their values aligned, and Arthur Ortiz, chief strategic partnerships and community engagement officer at the University of St. Thomas, invited the team to visit the studio in person and explore what type of partnership may be possible.

“We have very strong programs at the institution, but I’ve also always been the type of person that’s interested in science..” said Ortiz. “These days, it seems that math and science are very challenging for some people. I like the hands-on aspect of STEAM on Demand because I think that’s what’s going to get us re-introduced to STEAM. I love it because that’s what it’s all about — experimentation and measurable results.”

Bridget Richardson, executive producer at MAX Studios, shared that, when she learned of the opportunity, she was excited to be working with an education concept, but after seeing some of the existing STEAM on Demand videos, she was sold.

“When I saw the videos, I was impressed. I thought, ‘Wow! This is so clean. It has bright colors, so it’s built in an interesting way, but it’s not distracting,’” she explained. “I could see how, in a classroom setting, this would be great for learning. From our perspective at MAX Studios, we were excited to learn their setup and welcome them into the studio to be that place of camaraderie and education.”

As the videos are being produced, students from the University of St. Thomas have played a key role in creating the content, and there have even been discussions about some students serving as actors in the instructional videos to create an even more diverse, inclusive experience for the end user.

Ortiz and Richardson agreed that, while leaders at the studio are proud to be involved, this partnership has also created valuable opportunities for the students that can have a lasting impact as they move forward in their lives and careers.

“STEAM is essential because it’s all-inclusive and holistic,” added Richardson. “It helps people understand the beauty, awe and grandeur of the Earth around us. We only play a small part by offering space, but as it all comes together, we’re able to restore students’ connection to STEAM.”

An Impactful Resource for Teachers and Students Everywhere

All of the video lessons offered by STEAM on Demand are based on lessons that have already been proven at in-person IDEA Lab Kids sessions. With over 3,000 hours of curriculum available, STEAM on Demand is just getting started.

“We have not converted all of those lessons to video. We’ve just started building a fraction of it, so that’s the pool we go back to each filming season when we look to create more content,” explained Bhojwani. “Any school with a subscription will have access to all of this new content as it gets added on, as well as other enhancements we’ve added including assessments, quizzes, crossword puzzles and other resources to enhance the experience beyond the hands-on aspect of the project.”

Bhojwani explained that STEAM continues to be an emphasis for parents and an area of interest among younger students, but many school districts do not provide STEAM instruction to students in the lower grades. STEAM on Demand offers an accessible model that empowers educators to provide a STEAM experience to students of all ages regardless of the students’ prior experience and educator’s existing level of knowledge.

“The beauty of the product is that it doesn’t require any pre-training,” she said. “Anyone could walk into a classroom right now, play a video and teach a hands-on supplemental Science lesson. The format follows the 5 E learning model and includes vocabulary words, quizzes, assessments, crossword puzzles and so much more. We also hear from educators and paraprofessionals that they get to learn about concepts like DNA or acids and bases right alongside their classes. We’re reigniting that excitement Arthur spoke about, and that’s so fulfilling.”

ABOUT LYRICOS® LEARNING, LLC:

Lyricos® Learning, LLC is the home to IDEA Lab Kids and is also the creator of STEAM on Demand, a leading provider of streaming interactive content and tools for planning and leading standards-aligned, engaging, and fun TK-8 STEAM hands-on lessons.

ABOUT STEAM ON DEMAND®:

STEAM on Demand® is a technology platform that offers science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) interactive lessons “on demand” which are designed to be used in a collaborative classroom setting or online. Hundreds of interactive video lessons have been developed as part of the platform’s core content. These kid-tested videos spotlight topics that align with national and state level curriculum standards across all STEAM subjects and guide teachers and students through hands-on projects. Also included is access to a variety of coding pathways for students of all levels. The platform provides all the content and tools needed to plan and conduct entire after school programs.