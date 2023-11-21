Celebrated French Actress HÉLÈNE CARDONA Delivers Heart and Soul Starring in Feature Film ‘CARALIQUE’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- French actress Hélène Cardona (Chocolat) conveys heart and soul starring as the caring mother Arlette Linstrom in the family-friendly feature film, CARALIQUE, releasing TVOD on November 21, 2023. Her performance in the mother-daughter tale has earned Cardona four Best acting awards on the film festival circuit, including Idyllwild International, Scotland International, Lady Filmmakers, and Beyond the Curve.
An inspirational journey, CARALIQUE begins as Arlette Linstrom, a respected fashion designer, is shunned by the corporate world and thrust into homelessness with her eight-year-old daughter Caralique (Kali Funston). Although down on their luck, their creativity and imagination never waivers, eventually landing Arlette a new job and a fresh start for the duo. A few years later, Caralique, now in high school (Isabella Blake-Thomas) and obsessed with designing fashion, is turned down by Fashion District manufacturer Dale Lewis (Brian Goodman). Will this crush Caralique’s dreams or could help come from unexpected corners?
Cardona is excited to share the film’s uplifting message with audiences, explaining “Caralique is above all a story of love. Arlette’s unwavering love makes it possible for her and her daughter to overcome and transcend all obstacles. Her spirit and soulfulness are an ode to mothers and all they sacrifice. The movie is also about exploring identity and finding home.”
Audiences will recognize Cardona from her standout role as beauty shop proprietor Francoise “Fuffi” Drou in the Academy Award nominated film Chocolat from director Lasse Hallström. Her credits also include notable roles in The Hundred-Foot Journey, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Jurassic World, Enough, and Mumford among others. On the small screen, Cardona recurs as Monique in the Amazon Prime comedy Upload, and can be heard as the Computer Voice in Heroes Reborn, as well as roles in John Wick: Chapter 4, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Murder Mystery 2, X-Men: Apocalypse, Happy Feet 2, and Muppets Most Wanted. In addition, she wrote and sang the song “Lucienne” for the romantic comedy Serendipity.
Coming soon, Cardona can be heard as the Seamstress throughout the first season of the new original Apple TV+ series, The New Look. The historical drama about the rivalry of fashion icons Christian Dior and Coco Chanel allows Cardona to reunite with Chocolat star Juliette Binoche.
An award-winning writer and author of seven books, Cardona co-wrote the screenplay Primate with John FitzGerald, based on his novel, and produced over 10 projects, including the acclaimed documentary film, Femme.
She is a graduate of the Sorbonne University as well as the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (New York). Born in Paris of a Greek mother and Spanish father, Cardona speaks six languages and holds U.S., French, and Spanish citizenships. She splits her time between Los Angeles and Paris.
